Mayo and Galway kept apart in 2020 Connacht football draw

REIGNING CONNACHT CHAMPIONS Roscommon are on a collision course with Mayo in the last four of the province, providing both sides come through their quarter-final clashes.

The New York v Galway and London v Roscommon quarter-finals were already predetermined, while Mayo were drawn against Leitrim in the other quarter-final this morning.

Sligo received a bye into the semi-finals where they’ll face the winners of New York and Galway. The winners of the Mayo/Leitrim tie will advance to take on the victors of London/Roscommon in a bid to reach the final.

Roscommon defeated both Mayo and Galway en-route to Connacht glory earlier this year.

Connacht senior football 2020 draw

Quarter-finals



New York v Galway

London v Roscommon

Mayo v Leitrim

Semi-finals

Sligo v New York/Galway

Mayo/Leitrim v London/Roscommon

