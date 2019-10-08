This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo and Galway kept apart in 2020 Connacht football draw

Holders Roscommon look set to face James Horan’s side in the semi-final.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 8:47 AM
Thomas Flynn and Aidan O'Shea during this summer's qualifier tie.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REIGNING CONNACHT CHAMPIONS Roscommon are on a collision course with Mayo in the last four of the province, providing both sides come through their quarter-final clashes. 

The New York v Galway and London v Roscommon quarter-finals were already predetermined, while Mayo were drawn against Leitrim in the other quarter-final this morning.

Sligo received a bye into the semi-finals where they’ll face the winners of New York and Galway. The winners of the Mayo/Leitrim tie will advance to take on the victors of London/Roscommon in a bid to reach the final.

Roscommon defeated both Mayo and Galway en-route to Connacht glory earlier this year.

Connacht senior football 2020 draw

Quarter-finals

New York v Galway
London v Roscommon
Mayo v Leitrim

Semi-finals

Sligo v New York/Galway
Mayo/Leitrim v London/Roscommon

