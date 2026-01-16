Stuart Lancaster makes three Connacht changes for Montauban as he seeks 80-minute performance

CONNACHT HAVE MADE three changes to the side which lost narrowly to Montpellier last weekend as they host Montauban in the Challenge Cup at the Dexcom Stadium tomorrow (KO: 8pm, Premier Sports 1).
Hooker Dave Heffernan, scrum-half Matthew Devine and out-half Jack Carty come into the side as all three return from injury.
Otherwise it’s as selected from last week, with another start for academy loosehead prop Billy Bohan with Sam Illo on the opposite side, and a backrow of captain Cian Prendergast, Paul Boyle and Sean Jansen.
In the second row, both Darragh Murray and Josh Murphy make their 50th appearances for the province.
The centre combination of Cathal Forde and Harry West continues, as does the back three of wingers Finn Treacy and Shane Jennings, and full-back Sam Gilbert.
On the bench there’s two further injury returnees in Jack Aungier and Sean Naughton, while academy centre Sean Walsh is again selected.
A win will ensure Connacht’s qualification to the last 16 of the competition, with their opponents and venue to be determined as the results come in over the weekend.
Head coach Stuart Lancaster said: “Our review of Montpellier showed that if we can eliminate some individual errors, we are close to reaching the level of performance I know we’re capable of.
“There was a lot to be pleased of from that game, particularly in the 1st half and the performances of some younger players. It’s now up to us to use that first 40 as the template for what we need to produce for all 80 minutes.”
Connacht:
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Shane Jennings
13. Harry West
12. Cathal Forde
11. Finn Treacy
10. Jack Carty
9. Matthew Devine
1. Billy Bohan
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Sam Illo
4. Darragh Murray
5. Josh Murphy
6. Cian Prendergast (capt)
7. Paul Boyle
8. Sean Jansen
Subs:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Denis Buckley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Joe Joyce
20. Sean O’Brien
21. Ben Murphy
22. Sean Naughton
23. Sean Walsh
