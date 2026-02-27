Bundee Aki and Cian Prendergast on Connacht bench for Glasgow clash

CIAN PRENDERGAST AND Bundee Aki will be on the Connacht bench for their URC meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (KO: 3pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 2).
Aki is available after serving a four-match ban for verbally abusing referee Eoghan Cross after Connacht’s loss to Leinster last month on the day that they officially opened the €40m redeveloped Dexcom Stadium.
Stuart Lancaster’s side has four changes from the one that secured a bonus point victory in the squad’s last outing away to Zebre at the end of January.
Finn Treacy comes on the left wing, props Denis Buckley and the fit-again Sam Illo are drafted into the front row, and there’s a start for lock David O’Connor.
Hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and lock Joe Joyce complete the tight five, while the back row is unchanged with captain Paul Boyle alongside fellow flanker Sean O’Brien and No 8 Sean Jansen.
Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane continue their 9 and 10 partnership, as do Cathal Forde and Harry West at centre. Completing the side is right wing Shane Jennings and full-back Sam Gilbert.
Headed west ✈️
Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to take on Connacht in Galway tomorrow afternoon! 👊
There is a mix of youth and experience on the bench, with academy front rowers Billy Bohan and Matthew Victory alongside the experienced international trio of Prendergast, Jack Carty and Aki.
Head coach Stuart Lancaster said: “We’ve had a good break and opportunity to regroup ahead of an important run of games at home. The atmosphere against Leinster was incredible, and if the fans can replicate that energy again on Saturday, I know it’ll give all the players a huge lift.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Bundee Aki and Cian Prendergast on Connacht bench for Glasgow clash
CIAN PRENDERGAST AND Bundee Aki will be on the Connacht bench for their URC meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (KO: 3pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 2).
Aki is available after serving a four-match ban for verbally abusing referee Eoghan Cross after Connacht’s loss to Leinster last month on the day that they officially opened the €40m redeveloped Dexcom Stadium.
Stuart Lancaster’s side has four changes from the one that secured a bonus point victory in the squad’s last outing away to Zebre at the end of January.
Finn Treacy comes on the left wing, props Denis Buckley and the fit-again Sam Illo are drafted into the front row, and there’s a start for lock David O’Connor.
Hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and lock Joe Joyce complete the tight five, while the back row is unchanged with captain Paul Boyle alongside fellow flanker Sean O’Brien and No 8 Sean Jansen.
Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane continue their 9 and 10 partnership, as do Cathal Forde and Harry West at centre. Completing the side is right wing Shane Jennings and full-back Sam Gilbert.
There is a mix of youth and experience on the bench, with academy front rowers Billy Bohan and Matthew Victory alongside the experienced international trio of Prendergast, Jack Carty and Aki.
Head coach Stuart Lancaster said: “We’ve had a good break and opportunity to regroup ahead of an important run of games at home. The atmosphere against Leinster was incredible, and if the fans can replicate that energy again on Saturday, I know it’ll give all the players a huge lift.”
Connacht
15. Sam Gilbert
14. Shane Jennings
13. Harry West
12. Cathal Forde
11. Finn Treacy
10. Josh Ioane
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Sam Illo
4. David O’Connor
5. Joe Joyce
6. Paul Boyle
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Matthew Victory
17. Billy Bohan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Josh Murphy
20. Cian Prendergast
21. Colm Reilly
22. Jack Carty
23. Bundee Aki
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
bundee aki Connacht Rugby Team news