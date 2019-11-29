Aki, Adeolokun and Buckley return to Connacht XV for Kings clash

CONNACHT HAVE BEEN able to recall Bundee Aki, Niyi Adeolokun, and Denis Buckley ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash against the Southern Kings at the Sportsground in Galway [KO 5.15pm, TG4].
The returning trio are mong several changes to Andy Friend’s starting XV after missing last weekend’s trip to Toulouse in the Champions Cup.
In-form 22-year-old out-half Conor Fitzgerald has retained Connacht’s number 10 shirt, with Ireland international Jack Carty on the bench again after providing back-up last weekend too.
Finlay Bealham and Tom McCartney join Buckley in an all-new front row, while Quinn Roux captains the side from the second row again.
Connacht’s regular captain, Jarrad Butler, is back from injury to take a place on the bench.
Connacht:
15. Matt Healy
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Bundee Aki
11. John Porch
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux (captain)
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Jarrad Butler
21. Angus Lloyd
22. Jack Carty
23. Peter Robb
Referee: Ben Whitehouse [Wales].
