Aki, Adeolokun and Buckley return to Connacht XV for Kings clash

Andy Friend’s side face the South Africans in Galway tomorrow.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 29 Nov 2019, 12:08 PM
19 minutes ago 421 Views 1 Comment
CONNACHT HAVE BEEN able to recall Bundee Aki, Niyi Adeolokun, and Denis Buckley ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash against the Southern Kings at the Sportsground in Galway [KO 5.15pm, TG4].

The returning trio are mong several changes to Andy Friend’s starting XV after missing last weekend’s trip to Toulouse in the Champions Cup.

niyi-adeolokun Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

In-form 22-year-old out-half Conor Fitzgerald has retained Connacht’s number 10 shirt, with Ireland international Jack Carty on the bench again after providing back-up last weekend too.

Finlay Bealham and Tom McCartney join Buckley in an all-new front row, while Quinn Roux captains the side from the second row again.

Connacht’s regular captain, Jarrad Butler, is back from injury to take a place on the bench.

Connacht:

15. Matt Healy
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Bundee Aki
11. John Porch
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney 
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux (captain)
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Jarrad Butler
21. Angus Lloyd
22. Jack Carty
23. Peter Robb

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [Wales].

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

