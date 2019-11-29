Aki, Adeolokun and Buckley return to Connacht XV for Kings clash

CONNACHT HAVE BEEN able to recall Bundee Aki, Niyi Adeolokun, and Denis Buckley ahead of tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash against the Southern Kings at the Sportsground in Galway [KO 5.15pm, TG4].

The returning trio are mong several changes to Andy Friend’s starting XV after missing last weekend’s trip to Toulouse in the Champions Cup.

Source: Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO

In-form 22-year-old out-half Conor Fitzgerald has retained Connacht’s number 10 shirt, with Ireland international Jack Carty on the bench again after providing back-up last weekend too.

Finlay Bealham and Tom McCartney join Buckley in an all-new front row, while Quinn Roux captains the side from the second row again.

Connacht’s regular captain, Jarrad Butler, is back from injury to take a place on the bench.

Connacht:

15. Matt Healy

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Bundee Aki

11. John Porch

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux (captain)

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Angus Lloyd

22. Jack Carty

23. Peter Robb

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [Wales].