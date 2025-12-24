More Stories
Daniel Ryan pictured earlier this week at Connacht Squad Training. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeReady to go

Connacht team includes teenage debutant, 6 alterations for Ulster

Year 1 Academy winger Daniel Ryan stars on the right wing for the hosts.
12.37pm, 24 Dec 2025

CONNACHT AND Ulster have named their teams for the United Rugby Championship clash at Dexcom Stadium on 27 December (kick-off: 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports and URC.tv).

Year 1 Academy winger Daniel Ryan will make his debut on the right wing for the hosts.

The 19-year-old joined the Connacht Academy last summer, after impressing at schools level with St Michael’s.

Elsewhere, Denis Buckley will win his 270th cap, putting him second on the province’s all-time appearance list behind John Muldoon.

Another academy player, 22-year-old prop, Fiachna Barrett, features among the substitutes.

Following last weekend’s disappointing URC loss to Dragons, there’s a new-look 9/10 combo of Ben Murphy and Jack Carty. Finn Treacy starts at left wing, while there are no other changes to the backline.

Experienced pair Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are selected with Buckley in the front row, while Joe Joyce and David O’Connor come into the second row.

Captain Cian Prendergast moves to openside flanker, with Josh Murphy coming in at blindside and Sean Jansen featuring at number 8.

Meanwhile, Ulster have made six changes from last week’s Round 7 defeat against Leinster

Cormac Izuchukwu returns to the starting XV for the first time since October, after missing out through injury and illness last week.

In the second row, Harry Sheridan joins the Irish international, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this week.

Sam Crean and Scott Wilson come into the front row, while Tom Stewart keeps his place at hooker.

The back row, meanwhile, is unchanged.

Scrum-half Conor McKee makes his first interprovincial start, with Jack Murphy at 10.

There are two further personnel changes — Zac Ward starts at left wing while James Hume returns to the midfield after recovering from illness.

Connacht:

  • 15. Sam Gilbert 
  • 14. Daniel Ryan 
  • 13. Cathal Forde 
  • 12. Bundee Aki 
  • 11. Finn Treacy
  • 10. Jack Carty 
  • 9. Ben Murphy
  • 1. Denis Buckley
  • 2. Dave Heffernan 
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Joe Joyce
  • 5. David O’Connor
  • 6. Josh Murphy 
  • 7. Cian Prendergast (capt)
  • 8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

  • 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin 
  • 17. Jordan Duggan
  • 18. Fiachna Barrett
  • 19. Darragh Murray 
  • 20. Seán O’Brien 
  • 21. Matthew Devine
  • 22. Josh Ioane 
  • 23. Hugh Gavin 

Ulster:

  • 15. Jacob Stockdale
  • 14. Werner Kok
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey 
  • 11. Zac Ward
  • 10. Jack Murphy 
  • 9. Conor McKee 
  • 1. Sam Crean
  • 2. Tom Stewart 
  • 3. Scott Wilson
  • 4. Harry Sheridan 
  • 5. Cormac Izuchukwu
  • 6. David McCann 
  • 7. Nick Timoney (capt)
  • 8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

  • 16. John Andrew
  • 17. Angus Bell
  • 18. Tom O’Toole
  • 19. Joe Hopes 
  • 20. Bryn Ward 
  • 21. Nathan Doak
  • 22. Jake Flannery 
  • 23. Jude Postlethwaite

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie