Connacht team includes teenage debutant, 6 alterations for Ulster

CONNACHT AND Ulster have named their teams for the United Rugby Championship clash at Dexcom Stadium on 27 December (kick-off: 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports and URC.tv).

Year 1 Academy winger Daniel Ryan will make his debut on the right wing for the hosts.

The 19-year-old joined the Connacht Academy last summer, after impressing at schools level with St Michael’s.

Elsewhere, Denis Buckley will win his 270th cap, putting him second on the province’s all-time appearance list behind John Muldoon.

Another academy player, 22-year-old prop, Fiachna Barrett, features among the substitutes.

Following last weekend’s disappointing URC loss to Dragons, there’s a new-look 9/10 combo of Ben Murphy and Jack Carty. Finn Treacy starts at left wing, while there are no other changes to the backline.

Experienced pair Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are selected with Buckley in the front row, while Joe Joyce and David O’Connor come into the second row.

Captain Cian Prendergast moves to openside flanker, with Josh Murphy coming in at blindside and Sean Jansen featuring at number 8.

Meanwhile, Ulster have made six changes from last week’s Round 7 defeat against Leinster.

Cormac Izuchukwu returns to the starting XV for the first time since October, after missing out through injury and illness last week.

In the second row, Harry Sheridan joins the Irish international, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this week.

Sam Crean and Scott Wilson come into the front row, while Tom Stewart keeps his place at hooker.

The back row, meanwhile, is unchanged.

Scrum-half Conor McKee makes his first interprovincial start, with Jack Murphy at 10.

There are two further personnel changes — Zac Ward starts at left wing while James Hume returns to the midfield after recovering from illness.

Connacht:

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Daniel Ryan

13. Cathal Forde

12. Bundee Aki

11. Finn Treacy

10. Jack Carty

9. Ben Murphy

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. David O’Connor

6. Josh Murphy

7. Cian Prendergast (capt)

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. Darragh Murray

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Matthew Devine

22. Josh Ioane

23. Hugh Gavin

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Werner Kok

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Zac Ward

10. Jack Murphy

9. Conor McKee

1. Sam Crean

2. Tom Stewart

3. Scott Wilson

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. David McCann

7. Nick Timoney (capt)

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Angus Bell

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Joe Hopes

20. Bryn Ward

21. Nathan Doak

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jude Postlethwaite

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)