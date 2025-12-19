Leinster edge Ulster to claim provincial bragging rights

Leinster 24

Ulster 20

OH YES they did! James Ryan’s tackle technique is under the spotlight again, but it is Leinster who are full of festive cheer and take the provincial bragging rights into Christmas week with a gritty comeback win.

Ulster were on course for a first win on Lansdowne Road since 1989 after a commanding first-half display against a mixed and matched Leinster side playing fast and loose with Sam Prendergast in the saddle.

When Ryan found himself in trouble with officials again and in the sin-bin in the 59th minute, just days after revealing he was ‘devastated’ to let his Ireland team-mates down when he was sent off against South Africa, Leinster were in real danger of a fourth defeat just seven games into the defence of their title.

Ulster came locked and loaded personnel-wise and were delivering on Richie Murphy’s call for a more physical performance.

But, with both Harry Byrne and Prendergast on the pitch and Joe McCarthy introduced early in the second half with a front row bomb squad consisting of Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, Leinster found another gear.

It was Sheehan who delivered the final blow to the visitors — and the try bonus — with four minutes remaining. A close-run thing, but Leo Cullen will take it.

A slalom-like run by Jacob Stockdale lit up the early moments, but Scott Penny earned the hosts a third-minute breakdown penalty, and Prendergast kicked deep into Ulster’s 22.

Leinster, however, failed to capitalise; Gus McCarthy’s throw was crooked into a contested lineout, and the chance was gone.

It was the visitors who drew first blood as Leinster paid for careless moments and indiscipline. Prendergast’s mis-cued kick set the tone, Luke McGrath fared better, but Josh Kenny fouled Werner Kok in the air, and Ulster were given access into their opponents’ 22.

Stuart McCloskey had the try line in his sights but was frustrated by the double-teaming of Prendergast and Charlie Tector.

The visitors came again when Tom Stewart nicked the pill from a Leinster maul and, as Ulster threatened on the counter, Jack Boyle was penalised for getting in the way of a pass.

The pressure told. Murphy, with a penalty advantage, beat Frawley with a delicious kick off the side of the boot to find Kok in the corner. Doak’s conversion was wide of the far upright, but his side were ahead after 14 minutes.

When Rob Baloucoune pounced on a misplaced Prendergast pass in midfield, it could have got worse for Leinster; the winger put boot to ball and got too much purchase, with James Lowe relieved to be in the right place to clear.

Despite a number of loose moments, Prendergast was enjoying himself in the battle, and when he took out three Ulster defenders with a pass to Frawley, Leinster looked to be finding their feet at last as they slowly built momentum.

Ioane did well to hold a pass from his out-half, but an opportunity was lost, then Tector’s dart for the visitors’ line left the Blues just short. They managed to recycle, and this time, Prendergast found Ioane with the right pass, and the All Black held off McCloskey to score.

The successful conversion edged Leinster into a 7-5 lead, but as they surged forward again in the 33rd minute, Prendergast went for the maximum with a penalty into the corner but failed to find touch.

Ulster were under the posts 60 seconds later. Leinster probed for an opening across the middle of the pitch, but their rivals provided none; Tector attempted an offload in the tackle only to find Doak.

There were acres of space in behind, and the 24-year-old didn’t have to be asked twice — he produced the perfect kick-through for Kok to race in under the posts for his second try.

Doak’s conversion made it 12-7, and there was still time for the visitors to add a third before the interval.

Murphy got his pass away before Alex Soroka almost clotheslined him — the No.10 ducked just in time — and Ulster moved the ball rapidly from right to left, with McCloskey somehow finding Stewart on the right.

The Aviva crowd is accustomed to seeing a hooker beating opponents to score, but with Sheehan on the bench for Leinster, it was Ulster’s No 2 who stepped up to beat Lowe and Tector, then Lowe again, to score.

Trailing 17-7, the hosts needed to make something happen early in the second half, and Lowe produced a 50:22 in the 43rd minute.

Nothing came from it, though, and within a minute, Cullen turned to his bench with four of his front five making way for a slew of big names, while Byrne replaced Tector, who required a HIA.

And, briefly, the tide turned. Joe McCarthy was pumped from the moment he arrived, and Leinster’s power-packed new front row earned a scrum penalty in Ulster territory.

Taking over out-half duties, Byrne found touch in the 22 and then linked with Prendergast before Lowe, coming off his wing, delivered the perfect pass to Kenny to score in the corner.

Leinster’s James Ryan signs an autograph for a young fan after the game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Byrne’s conversion struck the outside upright, but Leinster were swiftly on the front foot again and were awarded a close-range penalty only for Ryan to be sin-binned for foul play on replacement Tom Crean just short of the hour mark, his ruck entry once again not within the laws of the game.

Home fans booed as Andrew Brace added to their woes by awarding a penalty for Ulster 10 metres inside Leinster’s half, and Doak split the posts to increase the lead to eight points against the 14 men.

Cullen’s side needed to dig deep, and they found a response, with Byrne’s long pass allowing Lowe to dot down unimpeded with 13 minutes remaining. Byrne couldn’t convert from just inside the touchline, and Ulster led 20-17, with Ryan returning to the fray moments later.

In fact, it was the visitors who had to play a man down for the final act when Dave McCann reached out to knock on Paddy McCarthy’s pass.

The blue wave wasn’t to be denied as the clock ticked towards the 80. Leinster turned down a handy three points to level it up with six minutes remaining, choosing to kick to the corner; the choice was the right one, as their tiring opponents simply couldn’t halt the Leinster pack’s progress, and Sheehan delivered the bonus point try.

Byrne’s arrow-like conversion was the icing on the cake. A very hard-earned four-point victory, but one gratefully accepted by the hosts.

Leinster scorers:

Tries – Ioane, Kenny, Lowe, Sheehan

Penalties -

Conversions – Prendergast [1-1], Byrne [1/3]

Ulster scorers:

Tries – Kok [2], Stewart

Penalties – Doak [1/1]

Conversions – Doak [1/3]

LEINSTER: Ciarán Frawley; Joshua Kenny, Rieko Ioane, Charlie Tector (Harry Byrne, 47), James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath (Fintan Gunne, 72); Jack Boyle (Paddy McCarthy, 44), Gus McCarthy (Dan Sheehan, 44), Rabah Slimani (Tadhg Furlong 44); Brian Deeny (Joe McCarthy, 44), James Ryan; Alex Soroka (Max Deegan 53), Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt).

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Rob Baloucoune (Ethan McIlroy 49), Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Werner Kok; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak (Conor McKee, 80); Angus Bell (Sam Crean, 56), Tom Stewart (John Andrew, 65), Tom O’Toole (Scott Wilson, 56); Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine (Joe Hopes 47); David McCann, Nick Timoney (capt), Juarno Augustus (Bryn Ward, 65).

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Attendance: 20,013