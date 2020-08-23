This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Ireland U21 star Connor Ronan makes loan move to Swiss side Grasshoppers

The diminutive playmaker has made a temporary switch to Zurich from Premier League club Wolves.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,180 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5183717
Connor Ronan featured regularly for Ireland at U21 level throughout 2019.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Connor Ronan featured regularly for Ireland at U21 level throughout 2019.
Connor Ronan featured regularly for Ireland at U21 level throughout 2019.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GRASSHOPPERS OF ZURICH have taken Republic of Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan on loan ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

It’s another temporary move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers for Ronan, who has had previous loan spells at Portsmouth, Walsall, Dunajksa Streda (Slovakia) and Blackpool.

The diminutive playmaker, who hasn’t tasted first-team action at Wolves since a League Cup tie against Manchester City in October 2017, remains under contract to the Premier League club until next summer.

Rochdale-born Ronan is currently a member of the Republic of Ireland U21 squad. He impressed while winning nine caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019. 

Although Grasshoppers remain the most successful club in the history of Swiss football, they have endured a notable decline in recent years.

After being relegated from the top-tier Super League in 2019, they narrowly missed out on promotion last season by finishing third in the Challenge League.

Related Read

23.08.20 Smallbone named Young Player of the Season after breakthrough year at Southampton

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Read next:

