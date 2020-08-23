Ireland U21 star Connor Ronan makes loan move to Swiss side Grasshoppers

Connor Ronan featured regularly for Ireland at U21 level throughout 2019.

GRASSHOPPERS OF ZURICH have taken Republic of Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan on loan ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

It’s another temporary move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers for Ronan, who has had previous loan spells at Portsmouth, Walsall, Dunajksa Streda (Slovakia) and Blackpool.

The diminutive playmaker, who hasn’t tasted first-team action at Wolves since a League Cup tie against Manchester City in October 2017, remains under contract to the Premier League club until next summer.

Rochdale-born Ronan is currently a member of the Republic of Ireland U21 squad. He impressed while winning nine caps under Stephen Kenny in 2019.

Although Grasshoppers remain the most successful club in the history of Swiss football, they have endured a notable decline in recent years.

After being relegated from the top-tier Super League in 2019, they narrowly missed out on promotion last season by finishing third in the Challenge League.

