Monday 27 July, 2020
'It was heart-attack stuff' - Ireland midfielder Hourihane calls on Villa to push on from great escape

The Cork man was key to Villa’s late surge to survival, registering three assists in their last seven league games.

By Press Association Monday 27 Jul 2020, 1:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,861 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5160808
Conor Hourihane speaks to Villa captain Jack Grealish as they head off at half-time of their crucial 1-1 draw at West Ham.
Image: Matt Dunham
Image: Matt Dunham
Conor Hourihane speaks to Villa captain Jack Grealish as they head off at half-time of their crucial 1-1 draw at West Ham.
Conor Hourihane speaks to Villa captain Jack Grealish as they head off at half-time of their crucial 1-1 draw at West Ham.
Image: Matt Dunham

CONOR HOURIHANE HAS called on Aston Villa to learn from this season’s struggles and push on when the new campaign begins.

Villa secured their Premier League survival on the final day after a 1-1 draw at West Ham kept them up by a point.

Captain Jack Grealish fired them into the lead with six minutes left, before he deflected a long-range Andriy Yarmolenko shot into his own net to set up a nervy finale.

But Villa, who were seven points from safety heading into their game against Crystal Palace on 12 July, held on to complete their version of the great escape.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Hourihane told Villa TV: “It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions with last-minute defeats, ups and downs, and we’ve not been consistent enough over the season.

“But being in the middle of the pitch with the staff, players, and all the injured lads at the end of the game – we were just over the moon.

“On the pitch, it wasn’t too bad but then with 15 minutes to go I got taken off and it was a nightmare because you can’t affect the game.

We were getting results and updates every other minute. When you’ve come off and people are giving you updates… It was heart-attack stuff.

“I’m delighted for the club. It’s a massive, massive football club and everyone knows we shouldn’t really be in this position. Hopefully, we can build on this season and move forward.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hammers boss David Moyes is also looking to climb the table next term after they only secured their safety with a match to spare.

It was the second time Moyes has saved the club from relegation, having been parachuted back in following Manuel Pellegrini’s sacking in December.

“I feel this one has been a lot tougher,” he said. “There has been a lot of expectation on West Ham this time.

“There always will be because it is a well-supported, big London club, but the expectation is there because there was a lot of money spent over the years and the team should be higher up the league.

“But you tend to finish where you deserve to be and we have to make sure we improve on that if we can.”

