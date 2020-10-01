Irishman Maguire involved against Leinster after earning short-term deal in Dragons

IRISH PROP CONOR Maguire has been named on the Dragons’ bench for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash against his native Leinster at the RDS, having recently agreed a short-term contract with the Welsh region.

23-year-old Maguire was part of Leinster’s senior training squad for two months at the start of 2020 but then moved to Wales to join the Dragons on trial in March.

Maguire playing for Connacht A last season. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

Maguire had just one replacement appearance off the bench against Benetton in the Pro14 just before lockdown struck, but he made a good impression in that very short stint.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan brought Maguire back in on trial when the region returned to training post-lockdown and it’s understood that he has now secured a short-term contract through until January 2021.

120kg Maguire made two further replacement appearances for the Dragons off the bench against the Ospreys and the Scarlets when Welsh rugby resumed in August, and is now set to feature against Leinster at the RDS tomorrow night [KO 8.15pm, eir Sport/TG4].

Maguire came through the ranks of Boyne RFC in Louth and went on to play underage rugby for Leinster at U18, U19, and U20 level, as well as representing the Ireland U18s and U19s.

In 2016, Maguire made a move to Old Wesley RFC, where he has played over the past four years, impressing in the AIL while also winning caps for Ireland Universities and Ireland Clubs.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Maguire [left] at Leinster training earlier this year. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

He was a hooker during his youths rugby but moved to loosehead prop with Old Wesley due to strong competition with the likes of Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh McElroy at hooker within the Leinster system.

The change of positions has proven successful, with Maguire featuring for the Connacht A team in their 2019/20 Cara Cup campaign, while also enjoying a stint in Perth with the University of Western Australia last year.

Maguire was brought into the Leinster set-up last January as a member of their training squad and will now have the opportunity to face them as he looks to push on with the Dragons and earn a longer-term deal.

Dean Ryan’s starting XV to face the Pro14 champions includes Wales internationals Jonah Holmes, Nick Tompkins, Jamie Roberts, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams, Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Aaron Wainwright, and Ross Moriarty.

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella look forward to the restart of Irish rugby by previewing all four provinces ahead of the inter-pros this weekend:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud