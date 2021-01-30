BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Advertisement

McCormack signs up with old boss at Galway United and Tipp teenager moves from Celtic to Cliftonville

Conor McCormack has made the move west from Derry City.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 11:52 AM
10 minutes ago 203 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5340214

GALWAY UNITED HAVE announced the signing of midfielder Conor McCormack from Derry City, a move that will see the midfielder reunited with manager John Caulfield.

pjimage (14) Conor McCormack and Barry Coffey. Source: INPHO

The 30-year-old enjoyed success under Caulfield’s stewardship at Cork City while he has also had spells with St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers. His honours list includes two Premier Division titles and two FAI Cups.

The Louth native began his career at Manchester United, had a move to Italian outfit Triestina before returning to Ireland.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

conor-mccormack-and-john-caulfield-celebrate Conor McCormack and John Caulfield celebrate the 2017 FAI Cup final success. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Meanwhile Republic of Ireland U19 international Barry Coffey has signed on loan with Cliftonville from Celtic for the remainder of the season.

Coffey joined Celtic from his hometown club Nenagh AFC in the summer of 2017. He was involved in pre-season with the Celtic first team at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

The Tipperary teenager featured in the European U19 Championships in 2019, scoring the winning goal for Republic of Ireland in the group stage win over Czech Republic that propelled them towards the semi-finals.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie