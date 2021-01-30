McCormack signs up with old boss at Galway United and Tipp teenager moves from Celtic to Cliftonville

GALWAY UNITED HAVE announced the signing of midfielder Conor McCormack from Derry City, a move that will see the midfielder reunited with manager John Caulfield.

Conor McCormack and Barry Coffey. Source: INPHO

The 30-year-old enjoyed success under Caulfield’s stewardship at Cork City while he has also had spells with St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers. His honours list includes two Premier Division titles and two FAI Cups.

The Louth native began his career at Manchester United, had a move to Italian outfit Triestina before returning to Ireland.

Conor McCormack and John Caulfield celebrate the 2017 FAI Cup final success. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Meanwhile Republic of Ireland U19 international Barry Coffey has signed on loan with Cliftonville from Celtic for the remainder of the season.

Coffey joined Celtic from his hometown club Nenagh AFC in the summer of 2017. He was involved in pre-season with the Celtic first team at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

The Tipperary teenager featured in the European U19 Championships in 2019, scoring the winning goal for Republic of Ireland in the group stage win over Czech Republic that propelled them towards the semi-finals.