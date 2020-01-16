This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGregor predicts KO of Cerrone, insists no bad blood between pair

They face off at UFC 246 on Saturday.

By The42 Team Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 8:07 AM
28 minutes ago 1,156 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4967642
Conor McGregor and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone pose for photographers during a news conference for a UFC 246.
Conor McGregor and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone pose for photographers during a news conference for a UFC 246.
Conor McGregor and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone pose for photographers during a news conference for a UFC 246.

CONOR MCGREGOR PROMISED there would be blood spilled in his welterweight showdown with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday.

McGregor is returning to the octagon for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, facing Cerrone in Las Vegas.

The Irishman and Cerrone were involved in a heated exchange during a news conference in 2015, but were far more respectful on Wednesday.

But McGregor (21-4) predicted a knockout victory, although he spoke of his respect for Cerrone.

“I’ve had my back and forth with Donald throughout the years,” he said.

“The last time we spoke to each other or even saw each other would’ve been at that press conference many years ago. So much has changed since then.

“I was the interim featherweight world champion at the time and Donald predicted I wouldn’t get through [Jose] Aldo. I got through Aldo. He predicted I was too small for the 155-pound division, I conquered that division.

“We’ve had a good back and forth myself and Donald and as time has gone on he’s become a family man, obviously you’ve seen him compete so many times it’s hard not to respect Donald right now at this stage and he has my respect.

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

“Although there will be blood spilled on 18 January, it will not be bad blood and for the Mystic Mac prediction, it will be a KO.”

Cerrone is excited about facing McGregor and said it would be the biggest challenge of his career so far.

“I’m looking forward to four or five rounds of battling with this dude man,” he said.

“I don’t want anything easy … it’s good to be in there with him and really get in there and fucking giving it all we’ve got. I’m going five rounds with this dude, I cannot fucking wait until Saturday night.”

He added: “He’s the two-time belt holding champ so you can definitely say that this is to date the toughest battle I’ve stepped in against and I’m stoked.

“‘Cowboy, can you fight the big fight? You never make it on the big fight.’ Well, motherfucker, here’s the biggest one, let’s see.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie