Clough adds Leeds United defender to the Irish contingent at Burton Albion

IRISH DEFENDER CONOR Shaughnessy has made another loan move away from Leeds United.

League One club Burton Albion have announced the signing of the 23-year-old Galway native until the end of the season.

Shaughnessy, who had a spell with Hearts last season, spent the first half of this campaign with Mansfield Town in League Two.

“He’ll bring versatility,” said Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough. “He can play a number of positions but we’ve not just brought him in purely for cover. He’ll be starting games.

“He can play across the back four or in the holding midfield role, so he covers a number of positions. He’s got good experience, playing in the Scottish Premiership for Hearts and had half a season at Mansfield.

“We nearly took him in the summer but he went to Mansfield and played quite a few games, including one quite well against us here [in the Leasing.com Trophy] and we’ve managed to secure him for the rest of the season.

“He’s got a slight hamstring problem at the moment, but he should be fit for Accrington in 10 days’ time.”

A former Ireland U21 international, Shaughnessy has made 15 first-team appearances for Leeds but the most recent of those came in August 2018 in a League Cup defeat to Preston North End. He remains contracted to the Championship club until the summer of 2021.

“It’s something that has been in the pipeline for a while,” Shaughnessy said of his latest move. “I’m delighted to be here. I had a good chat with the manager and I’m really looking forward to getting started with him. I really liked what the manager had to say and it seems like a really good set-up here, with a good group of players.

“I’ve been playing a lot in central midfield, in the holding role. I can play centre-half as well. I like to get on the ball and play good football, pass the ball and I can head and tackle as well. I’ll give everything for the cause.”

Burton Albion currently sit in 11th place in League One. Their squad already includes senior Irish internationals Kieran O’Hara (on loan from Manchester United) and Stephen Quinn, as well as former Ireland U21 midfielder John Joe O’Toole.

Shaughnessy could come up against his older brother Joe when Burton face Sol Campbell’s Southend United on 22 February.

