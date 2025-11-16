Ireland's Conor Swail and Casturano seal victory at Toronto World Cup Grand Prix

CONOR SWAIL HAS moved to the top of the Longines FEI World Cup North American league table, after a stunning victory in last night’s World Cup Grand Prix at Toronto in Canada.

Just three of the 21 starters made it into the jump-off where the Co Down man took full advantage of his draw as last to go against the clock, to take victory with the 12-year-old gelding Casturano.

He saved the best for last! 🤩



The last rider in the ring, Conor Swail 🇮🇪 was full of emotion as he rode Casturano to the top of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Toronto 🇨🇦 #FEIJumpingWorldCup #Longines #FEIJumping #AlwaysBelieve #FEI pic.twitter.com/jOTT6cNjEj — The FEI (@FEI_Global) November 16, 2025

Swail crossed the line clear in 41.24 seconds to finish almost a second ahead of American runner-up Skylar Wireman with Barclino B (42.08 seconds), while Mimi Gochman (USA) finished third with Inclen BH.

“There was an opportunity there for me to go and win, and I do try to take opportunities when I see them. I really gave it my best shot, and thankfully today it really worked out,” Swail said.

While Swail is among the most successful riders in North American League history, having led the league in points during the 2021-22 season and finishing second the following year in 2022-23, Saturday night’s victory marked Swail’s first win in an NAL event since the 2023 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Las Vegas (USA) with Count Me In.

Count Me In, with whom Swail finished eighth individually at the 2022 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Finals in Leipzig (GER), retired from an illustrious career in October—putting Casturano firmly at the top of Swail’s string.

“I’ve produced this horse,” Swail said. “As much as it’s a great win for me, he really deserves it more than me. When he jumped [Fence 1], he was a little slow on the turn. I saw a really big distance, and he didn’t really go for it in the beginning. [The jump] was getting further and further away.

“He was very good to pick up there, but it actually got him going…The rest of the round he was really on the bridle and taking me to the jumps.”

Swail has his sights set on a return to the World Cup Finals, set for Fort Worth, USA in April 2026, and he now leads the NAL standings with 38 points. He is followed by his Irish teammate Daniel Coyle on 27 points, while Daniel Bluman (ISR), who finished sixth in Toronto, sits third in the standings with 22 points.

“This year, I feel that Casturano is ready to do it,” Swail said. “He’s jumped at the five-star level for two years now, so I think that he can give it a good run. He’s an incredible athlete, and he jumps an awful lot of clear rounds, which is what you need to do at the Finals.”