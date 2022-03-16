Whelan: 'As a player, I don't decide when we are training or how often we are training'

THIS WEEK THE GAA confirmed they will cover up to four collective gatherings per week for player mileage expenses, but anything extra will need to be negotiated locally between each county and their players.

It comes as the fallout between the GAA and GPA continues. Last weekend, players and managers refused to conduct interviews to the media before or after Allianz Football League games to raise awareness around the issue.

For Galway hurler Conor Whelan, training schedules are not set by players and expenses should be treated as a separate concern.

“From what I’ve heard there was an agreement there between the GAA and the GPA over the cost. I think it appears the GAA are looking to put a cap on sessions really,” said Whelan. He was speaking at the launch of the Allianz League retro GAA jerseys which will be worn on St Patrick’s weekend.

“As a player, that is not something for me to engage in. I don’t decide when we are training or how often we are training. I think that is a conversation not down my alley. Who knows how many times a player should train a week? That is not for me. We are told when training is on and where.”

Whelan is eight years on the inter-county scene and has not encountered any issues in his own career, but stresses that the GAA proposal ensures teams will be treated differently in certain counties.

“I think the issue there is there are discrepancies from county board to county board. There has never been an issue with expenses in Galway, thankfully. I’m not in a position to comment on other counties. Tom Parsons has a better lie of the land to me,” he said.

”I just know from being a player in college, expenses were a huge thing.

“It is nearly like something you are saving subconsciously. I don’t think any player is doing it with the intention to try to make money off expenses or anything like that. I suppose from Tom Parsons’ point of view, if a county manager decides to call five sessions and the GAA say it is capped at three, who is making up the difference? It is a fair argument.”

Tyrone forward Cathal McShane was also speaking at the launch. When asked about the ongoing situation, the 2021 All-Ireland winner said he is hopeful they will come to a quick resolution.

“There was a (media) ban last weekend. The reps, the GPA meet and discussed that and it was liased back to the team. It is just a matter of getting things sorted. I think the reps and the GPA and GAA are meeting over the next few days and hopefully everything will be ironed out there.”