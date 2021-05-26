BE PART OF THE TEAM

Conte's time as Inter boss over despite first Serie A title in 11 years

The former Chelsea manager has parted company with the newly-crowned Italian champions.

By AFP Wednesday 26 May 2021, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,484 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5448984
Antonio Conte spent two seasons in charge of the Nerazzurri.
Image: Imago/PA Images
ANTONIO CONTE HAS left his role as Inter Milan manager despite leading the club to the Serie A title this season.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss ended Inter’s 11-year title drought by clinching the Scudetto ahead of city rivals AC Milan, but his exit comes amid reported disagreement with the club’s ownership over finances and the need to cut costs and sell players this summer.

A club statement read: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with the coach Antonio Conte.

“The whole club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work he has done, which culminated in winning the nineteenth Scudetto. Antonio Conte will remain forever in the history of our club.”

Conte joined Inter in 2019 and guided the club to the Europa League final in his first season, where they were beaten by Sevilla.

This year Inter, with former Premier League stars Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young in their ranks, finished 12 points clear of AC Milan to end Juventus’ nine-year reign as Serie A champions.

Conte, who won the Premier League title and FA Cup with Chelsea, as well as three Serie A crowns with Juventus, is likely to be in high demand across Europe.

Tottenham have yet to replace Jose Mourinho after his sacking in April, while question marks remain over Zinedine Zidane’s future at Real Madrid and Andrea Pirlo’s position at Juve.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

