Cora Staunton and Yvonne Bonner extend Australian stay with Greater Western Sydney Giants

CORA STAUNTON AND Yvonne Bonner have extended their stays in Australia, and have signed up for the 2021 AFLW season with Greater Western Sydney Wanderers.

The club today announced the return of 25 players from last season, with Staunton and Bonner, of Mayo and Donegal respectively, penning a one-year extension to the end of next season.

The 2020 AFLW season was cancelled in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the title was not awarded. Wanderers had made it as far as the semi-finals of a modified play-off series before the season was eventually called off.

In spite of the global upheaval wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the level of Irish involvement in the AFLW remains stable.

There are 14 players Irish players already confirmed for the 2021 season, which will begin next February: Staunton and Bonner (Greater Western Sydney Wanderers); Sarah Rowe and Ashling Sheridan (Collingwood); Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy (Melbourne Demons); Aisling McCarthy, Grace and Niamh Kelly (West Coast Eagles); Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows); Áine Tighe (Fremantle Dockers); Clara Fitzpatrick (St Kilda); Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions); Katy Heron (Western Bulldogs).