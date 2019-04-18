Staunton and Bonner become latest Irish stars to re-sign with AFLW sides for 2020

Bonner and Staunton have both impressed for the Giants this year.

CORA STAUNTON AND Yvonne Bonner have become the latest Irish stars to re-sign with an AFLW side for 2020, as the pair extend their deals with the Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants.

They now join Clare’s Ailish Considine and Tipperary ace forward Aisling McCarthy, who have both penned new deals with their clubs.

Considine is staying on with the newly crowned AFLW champions the Adelaide Crows, while McCarthy has signed a new one-year deal with the Western Bulldogs after kicking five goals in her first season.

Following an impressive debut season last year, Staunton enjoyed another solid campaign with the Giants in 2019.

Donegal forward Yvonne Bonner quickly became a star player for the side in her first season Down Under, and was a prolific goal-scorer throughout the competition.

THAT HAS TO BE A GOAL OF THE YEAR CONTENDER!



What a goal from @gwsgiants forward Yvonne Bonner 😵#AFLWGIANTSBlues #AFLW #GenW pic.twitter.com/sXDVJNC3Rh — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) February 16, 2019

She capped off her debut season by collecting the club’s Goal of the Year accolade for her Round Three effort against Carlton. It was fitting that the 32-year-old scooped the award after Staunton was the recipient last year.

While Bonner is looking forward to another year with the Giants, The42 confirmed on Wednesday that Ulster champions Donegal will be planning their for the championship without Bonner’s services. The Donegal News previously reported that she intends to stay on in Australia.

The Giants have re-signed 21 players in total for 2020 after finishing in third place in Conference B of the AFLW ladder this year.

