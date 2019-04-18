This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Staunton and Bonner become latest Irish stars to re-sign with AFLW sides for 2020

The pair are staying on with the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 8:27 AM
53 minutes ago 645 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4597762
Bonner and Staunton have both impressed for the Giants this year.
Bonner and Staunton have both impressed for the Giants this year.
Bonner and Staunton have both impressed for the Giants this year.

CORA STAUNTON AND Yvonne Bonner have become the latest Irish stars to re-sign with an AFLW side for 2020, as the pair extend their deals with the Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants.

They now join Clare’s Ailish Considine and Tipperary ace forward Aisling McCarthy, who have both penned new deals with their clubs.

Considine is staying on with the newly crowned AFLW champions the Adelaide Crows, while McCarthy has signed a new one-year deal with the Western Bulldogs after kicking five goals in her first season.

Following an impressive debut season last year, Staunton enjoyed another solid campaign with the Giants in 2019.

Donegal forward Yvonne Bonner quickly became a star player for the side in her first season Down Under, and was a prolific goal-scorer throughout the competition.

She capped off her debut season by collecting the club’s Goal of the Year accolade for her Round Three effort against Carlton. It was fitting that the 32-year-old scooped the award after Staunton was the recipient last year.

While Bonner is looking forward to another year with the Giants, The42 confirmed on Wednesday that Ulster champions Donegal will be planning their for the championship without Bonner’s services. The Donegal News previously reported that she intends to stay on in Australia.

The Giants have re-signed 21 players in total for 2020 after finishing in third place in Conference B of the AFLW ladder this year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie