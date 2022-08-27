Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork star Thompson suffers cruciate injury setback

The injury occurred in a recent local championship game in Cork.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 7:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,459 Views 1 Comment
Cork star Ashling Thompson.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
CORK CAMOGIE STAR Ashling Thompson has been hit with a cruciate injury setback after damaging her knee in a recent local championship game.

Milford club player Thompson was in action for divisional team Avondhu when she suffered the injury and The Echo have reported this evening that Cork boss Matthew Twomey has confirmed the extent of the knee damage.

Thompson was a key figure for the Cork team that narrowly lost the recent All-Ireland senior final at the hands of Kilkenny, playing a huge role in fashioning success for Cork in the semi-final against Waterford.

A long-serving figure in the Cork team, Thompson has been part of four All-Ireland senior wins with success arriving in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

She captained Cork to glory in 2015, winning an All-Star that same year and again in 2017, while with Milford she helped them collect four Cork senior club titles and three All-Ireland triumphs.

