Cork City and Galway United finish all square after four-goal battle

Cork City 2 (Dijksteel 34, Bolger 51)

Galway United 2 (Hickey 45+1, Borden 81)

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

EXES REUNITED ON Valentine’s night as John Caulfield returned to Turner’s Cross to share a four-goal draw against his former employers.

Malik Dijksteel and Greg Bolger twice gave Cork City the lead on their Premier Division homecoming in front of 5,031 fans but Patrick Hickey and Vincent Borden levelled in either half for Caulfield’s Galway United.

In truth, City could’ve put the game to bed long before Borden’s 81st-minute equaliser but were left hanging on in the end.

Tim Clancy handed club debuts to three loanees in goalkeeper Tein Troost (from NAC Breda), Freddie Anderson (Stoke City), and Rio Shipston (Sheffield Wednesday), plus permanent signing Benny Couto.

Caulfield went for the tried and trusted players who delivered fifth place last season, with New Zealand international Moses Dyer the sole new starter.

City almost got the dream start to life back in the top flight.

It was as if United had missed Dijksteel’s run amid the cloud of smoke bombs spilling out of the Shed End from the kick-off. The flying Dutchman was sent straight through from Darragh Crowley’s crossfield ball only for his shot to strike the post with just 15 seconds on the clock.

Within a minute, Seani Maguire forced Brendan Clarke into a diving save as City seemed revved up to land an early blow.

Teenage star Cathal O’Sullivan was picking some nice passes through the porous Galway back three, although he would later exit injured.

Ruairí Keating boomed the first opening out of the ground but City should’ve taken the lead from the next.

We're level again in Cork!



Vincent Borden makes it 2-2 as The Tribesmen draw level. pic.twitter.com/SzQUnVkRWd — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) February 14, 2025

Maguire managed to poke the ball around Clarke but was too wide to finish. His cross found Keating who was put under enough pressure by Killian Brouder for his glancing header to miss the empty net.

City got their deserved breakthrough in the 34th minute. Bolger kept the ball alive after a corner before Shipston slipped a pass to Dijksteel outside the box. He skipped around Rob Slevin and unleashed a dipping near-post shot which should’ve been saved by Clarke.

Charlie Lyons scored the United winner last time these sides met in September 2022. Now appointed as the new City captain, he steered their next chance over from a corner.

Galway had created precious little but they levelled on the stroke of half time. Clarke launched a route-one free-kick, Stephen Walsh laid the ball off for Jeannot Esua to cross, and Hickey rose highest to nod in via the far post. Their first shot on target made it 1-1 at the break.

City regained their lead within six minutes of the resumption from another half-cleared set piece. A smart move involving Dijksteel, Keating, and O’Sullivan drew the free-kick and after Shipston’s delivery, Bolger lashed a low drive through a forest of legs en route to the far corner.

Dyer had a brilliant chance to register on his United debut but the outstanding Bolger got in the way of his close-range effort.

A scrap then broke out in the box which saw players booked from both sides. The yellow-card count would swell to nine for a finish.

Bolger threatened a second with an attempt which deflected wide off Jimmy Keohane. Before long, Keohane’s snapshot drew a first save from Troost.

The visitors found the leveller from a Keohane corner which fell to Bobby Burns on the edge of the box. His shot struck Borden but the substitute turned around to launch his own effort into the far corner with Troost left stranded.

Maguire could’ve put City back ahead within a minute but his free header from Couto’s cross was directed over the bar.

First Division Results

Treaty United 2-3 Cobh Ramblers

Dundalk 1-0 Athlone Town

Kerry 2-0 Finn Harps

UCD 0-3 Wexford

CORK CITY: Tein Troost; Darragh Crowley, Freddie Anderson, Charlie Lyons, Benny Couto; Cathal O’Sullivan (Alex Nolan 55), Rio Shipston (Seán Murray 69), Greg Bolger, Malik Dijksteel (Kitt Nelson 77); Ruairí Keating, Seani Maguire.

GALWAY UNITED: Brendan Clarke; Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Greg Cunningham; Jeannot Esua, Patrick Hickey, David Hurley (Vincent Borden 71), Jimmy Keohane, Bobby Burns (Regan Donelon 83); Stephen Walsh, Moses Dyer (Max Wilson 83).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd.