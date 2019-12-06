This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City announce double defensive signing

The Leesiders have added Rob Slevin and Charlie Fleming to their squad ahead of the new season.

By Ben Blake Friday 6 Dec 2019, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,851 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4921259
Fenn with his latest acquisitions.
Image: corkcityfc.ie
Fenn with his latest acquisitions.
Fenn with his latest acquisitions.
Image: corkcityfc.ie

CORK CITY HAVE signed two defenders in Rob Slevin and Charlie Fleming. 

21-year-old centre half Slevin arrives on a one-year deal, having spent the second half of last season with Waterford. 

The Cork native previously played with UCC. 

“Obviously I’m delighted,” Slevin said. “I’m from Carrigaline, so I’ve grown up watching Cork City and I’m delighted to sign. I know a good few of the current squad – I played with Alec Byrne all the way up with Carrigaline, and I know a few of the lads, so I’m looking forward to getting started.

City boss Neale Fenn added: “He’s a local boy. Joe [Gamble] would’ve worked with him towards the end of the season at Waterford and earmarked him as a defender that we wanted to get in, so it’s exciting for us that he’s decided to come. I’m really looking forward to having him here.

“He’s a big boy, he’s solid and he loves defending, He can play left-sided centre back or left back and he’s also good on the ball which is something that we’re looking for in a player.”

Right-back Fleming, also 21, joins on a similar contract after five years with Cobh Ramblers. 

“I’m delighted, it’s a big opportunity for myself,” said Fleming. “I’ve been at Cobh now for five years, so I feel like it’s the next step up. The way the club is going next year, Neale is looking for young and hungry players, and that’s exactly what I am.

I’ve played with most of the squad before, so I won’t be going into a completely different dressing room, I’d be familiar with all of the faces. Once Neale rang me, I knew this was the place I wanted to be, so I’m delighted to sign.”

Fenn is also satisfied with his latest capture.

“I would have seen him play against us a few times at my previous club, and he really caught my eye,” the City boss said. “He’s fit, athletic, wants to get forward. He’s a solid defender and a good bright lad so I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He’s played nearly 90 games at first-team level which is amazing for someone so young, and he’ll be able to pass on that experience to some of the younger players but also gain more experience playing in the Premier Division.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie