Cork City announce double defensive signing

CORK CITY HAVE signed two defenders in Rob Slevin and Charlie Fleming.

21-year-old centre half Slevin arrives on a one-year deal, having spent the second half of last season with Waterford.

The Cork native previously played with UCC.

“Obviously I’m delighted,” Slevin said. “I’m from Carrigaline, so I’ve grown up watching Cork City and I’m delighted to sign. I know a good few of the current squad – I played with Alec Byrne all the way up with Carrigaline, and I know a few of the lads, so I’m looking forward to getting started.

City boss Neale Fenn added: “He’s a local boy. Joe [Gamble] would’ve worked with him towards the end of the season at Waterford and earmarked him as a defender that we wanted to get in, so it’s exciting for us that he’s decided to come. I’m really looking forward to having him here.

“He’s a big boy, he’s solid and he loves defending, He can play left-sided centre back or left back and he’s also good on the ball which is something that we’re looking for in a player.”

Right-back Fleming, also 21, joins on a similar contract after five years with Cobh Ramblers.

“I’m delighted, it’s a big opportunity for myself,” said Fleming. “I’ve been at Cobh now for five years, so I feel like it’s the next step up. The way the club is going next year, Neale is looking for young and hungry players, and that’s exactly what I am.

I’ve played with most of the squad before, so I won’t be going into a completely different dressing room, I’d be familiar with all of the faces. Once Neale rang me, I knew this was the place I wanted to be, so I’m delighted to sign.”

Fenn is also satisfied with his latest capture.

“I would have seen him play against us a few times at my previous club, and he really caught my eye,” the City boss said. “He’s fit, athletic, wants to get forward. He’s a solid defender and a good bright lad so I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He’s played nearly 90 games at first-team level which is amazing for someone so young, and he’ll be able to pass on that experience to some of the younger players but also gain more experience playing in the Premier Division.”

