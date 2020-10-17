Cork City's bid to avoid relegation takes a hit after scoreless home draw

Cork City 0

Waterford 0

CORK CITY DROPPED two huge points in their bid to avoid relegation from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as they were held to a scoreless draw by Munster rivals Waterford at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

Cian Coleman thought he had City on course for an important victory when he headed the ball into the back of the Shed End net with 14 minutes remaining but his celebrations were cut short as the referee whistled for a free out instead.

That would have been just the Rebel Army’s ninth goal of a dour season and they were guilty of spurning some glorious goalscoring opportunities across the 90 minutes which meant they ultimately had to settle for a share of the spoils.

They nearly came away from the game that they dominated for large periods with nothing as Waterford almost snatched an unlikely victory late on when their opponents piled players forward in numbers.

Former Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland striker Daryl Murphy was introduced from the substitutes bench with 56 minutes on the clock and he spurned three glorious chances – one of which was when he was through on goal with only Liam Bossin to beat – late on which could have sent the Blues third, leaping frogging Dundalk in the race to secure European football for next season.

HALF TIME: A tight affair, Cork certainly dominated the opening 25 minutes, testing Brian Murphy on a few occasions. The Blues grew back into it but couldn’t capitalise. 0-0 at the break.#CCFCvWFC pic.twitter.com/f2gLOIshAc — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) October 17, 2020

That all happened in a frantic finale. The first half was mostly controlled by the visitors but City created the better opportunities.

Deshane Dalling and Dylan McGlade combined on a couple of occasions and the latter saw a powerful strike saved before he drilled another just past the far top right corner.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Waterford’s best effort of the first 45 fell to Darragh Power but his sidefoot volley flashed across the face of goal.

Dalling twice tested keeper Brian Murphy either side of the hour mark before the hosts, who were arguably more desperate for the points, finished strongly.

Coleman’s disallowed finish didn’t affect City’s momentum in the closing stages and the midfielder was desperately unlucky to see an effort deflect across the goal and wide in injury time.

Before then, substitute Kit Elliott saw a shot from a couple of yards somehow turned over the bar by Murphy to earn Waterford a point and make City’s task of avoiding the drop with two games remaining more difficult. Their winless run now stands at nine in all competitions, eight in the Premier Division.

CORK CITY: Liam Bossin; Henry Ochieng, Joseph Olowu, Jake O’Brien, Kevin O’Connor; Alec Byrne (Kit Elliott 63), Gearoid Morrissey, Cory Galvin (Cian Bargary 56); Cian Coleman, Dylan McGlade (Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh 79), Deshane Dalling.

WATERFORD: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power (Tunmise Sobowale 90), Jake Davidson, Robert McCourt, Tyreke Wilson; Will Fitzgerald, Robbie Weir, Niall O’Keeffe, Matthew Smith; Allistar Coote (Will Longbottom 68); Kurtis Byrne (Daryl Murphy 56).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).