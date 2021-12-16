Conor Lehane returns, as Cork's new hurling captain for 2022 confirmed

CONOR LEHANE HAS returned to the Cork senior hurling panel, with Mark Coleman taking over as captain for 2022.

Manager Kieran Kingston confirmed the news to the Irish Examiner today.

Lehane, who was not involved with the Rebels in 2021, rejoins the panel after a stunning club season with champions Midleton.

“You saw there again today when the pressure was on, who was the out man? Ball down to Conor and Conor would win it,” as manager Ben O’Connor said after Lehane’s Player of the Match display in the county final, in which he finished with 0-13.

“Look, if there’s eight or nine better forwards than him in the county, we don’t know anything about hurling.”

23-year-old Coleman, of the Blarney club, succeeds Patrick Horgan in the captaincy role, with Sean O’Donoghue named vice-captain.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Kingston’s Cork were beaten by Limerick in the 2021 All-Ireland senior hurling final.