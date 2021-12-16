Membership : Access or Sign Up
Conor Lehane returns, as Cork's new hurling captain for 2022 confirmed

Mark Coleman will captain the Rebels.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 6:48 PM
1 hour ago
Rebel roar: Conor Lehane and Mark Coleman.
Image: Inpho Sport.
Image: Inpho Sport.

CONOR LEHANE HAS returned to the Cork senior hurling panel, with Mark Coleman taking over as captain for 2022.

Manager Kieran Kingston confirmed the news to the Irish Examiner today.

Lehane, who was not involved with the Rebels in 2021, rejoins the panel after a stunning club season with champions Midleton.

“You saw there again today when the pressure was on, who was the out man? Ball down to Conor and Conor would win it,” as manager Ben O’Connor said after Lehane’s Player of the Match display in the county final, in which he finished with 0-13.

“Look, if there’s eight or nine better forwards than him in the county, we don’t know anything about hurling.”

23-year-old Coleman, of the Blarney club, succeeds Patrick Horgan in the captaincy role, with Sean O’Donoghue named vice-captain.

Kingston’s Cork were beaten by Limerick in the 2021 All-Ireland senior hurling final.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

