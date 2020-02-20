This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six changes as Cork bid to make it four wins from four

Division 3 leaders face trip to Tipp on Saturday evening.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 9:45 PM
24 minutes ago 1,115 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5016006
Connolly: returns at full-forward (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Connolly: returns at full-forward (file photo).
Connolly: returns at full-forward (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LUKE CONNOLLY RETURNS to the Cork starting line-up as the Division 3 leaders bid to extend their 100% start to the campaign.

Ronan McCarthy makes six changes in total for Saturday’s trip to face Tipperary in Thurles.

James Loughrey and Paul Ring both come in to the full-back line while Fermoy’s Tomás Clancy and Cian Kiely start at wing-back.

Killian O’Hanlon gets the nod in midfield while Connolly, who was a second-half sub in the win over Down, starts at full-forward.

Throw-in is at 7pm.

Cork (SF v Tipperary)

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)
3. James Loughrey (Mallow)
4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
6. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)
7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
9. Killian O’Hanlon (Killshannig)

10. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

13. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
14. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)
15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Substitutes:

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)
17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)
18. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
19. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)
20. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
21. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg McCartháigh)
22. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
23. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)
24. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg)
25. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Óg)
26. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to tee you up for Sunday’s big one. The lads try to figure out where the winning and losing of the game will be, field a The42 member’s question as to what extent the media plays a role in Ireland’s performance, and Andy explains why Henry Tuilagi haunts his dreams at night.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie