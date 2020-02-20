Six changes as Cork bid to make it four wins from four

LUKE CONNOLLY RETURNS to the Cork starting line-up as the Division 3 leaders bid to extend their 100% start to the campaign.

Ronan McCarthy makes six changes in total for Saturday’s trip to face Tipperary in Thurles.

James Loughrey and Paul Ring both come in to the full-back line while Fermoy’s Tomás Clancy and Cian Kiely start at wing-back.

Killian O’Hanlon gets the nod in midfield while Connolly, who was a second-half sub in the win over Down, starts at full-forward.

Throw-in is at 7pm.

Cork (SF v Tipperary)

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)

3. James Loughrey (Mallow)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

6. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Killshannig)

10. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

13. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

14. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Substitutes:

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

18. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

19. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

20. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

21. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg McCartháigh)

22. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

23. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

24. Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg)

25. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Óg)

26. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to tee you up for Sunday’s big one. The lads try to figure out where the winning and losing of the game will be, field a The42 member’s question as to what extent the media plays a role in Ireland’s performance, and Andy explains why Henry Tuilagi haunts his dreams at night.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud