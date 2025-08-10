Advertisement
LIVE: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland senior camogie final

Can Cork win three in a row – or will Galway stop them and lift their first title since 2021?
4.16pm, 10 Aug 2025

20 mins ago 4:28PM

It’s All-Ireland camogie finals day in Croke Park, and the senior showdown between rivals Cork and Galway will round off a thrilling triple-header.

Laois were crowned junior champions earlier, while Offaly have just lifted the intermediate title. Who will conquer the top tier?

Cork are aiming for three in a row, and seeking a 31st title to extend their dominance atop the roll of honour. Galway will hope to stop the Rebels’ run, and get their hands on the O’Duffy Cup for the first time since 2021. Whatever happens, this should be a cracker.

Throw-in is at 5.15pm with the action live on RTÉ 2, but we’ll keep you up to date right here.

