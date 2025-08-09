Méabh Cahalane: ‘My dad would say to enjoy it, because the turn of the tide waits for no one’

MÉABH CAHALANE WASN’T short of role models as she took over the Cork captaincy this year.

Thirty years ago, her father, Niall, was appointed captain of the Rebel footballers, having also led the county’s U21s to All-Ireland glory back in the ‘80s. Her brothers, Damien and Jack, have also captained Cork U21/20 teams.

Now, Méabh has the opportunity to lead the Cork camogie team up the steps of the Hogan Stand on All-Ireland Sunday.

She lifted the O’Duffy Cup last year as vice-captain alongside sub-keeper Molly Lynch and delivered the winning speech.

It would be doubly special to do so again alongside her younger sister, Orlaith, although another sibling, Gráinne, has missed out through injury.

“We’ve great support from home, and we’re so lucky to all have such involvement in Cork teams. It’s a huge opportunity for us,” says the 29-year-old ahead of their final against Galway.

“The lads have played in All-Ireland finals before, my dad has played in All-Ireland finals before, and they’d all offer their own bit of advice.

“But the main thing that my dad would say is just to enjoy it and get as much out of sports as you can, because the turn of the tide waits for no one, is something that he says to us.

“He’s so proud of watching on with us playing with Cork and getting to watch myself and Orlaith line out together on Sunday.

Advertisement

“But, ultimately, we’ll enjoy it even more if we win. So hopefully we can do enough to get over the line. That would be something really special.”

Molly Lynch and Méabh Cahalane lift the O’Duffy Cup in 2024. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

When Cahalane is asked about the honour of captaining Cork, the first name that comes to mind is outside the household: Gemma O’Connor.

The camogie captaincy is in the gift of the county champions, and with St Finbarr’s making the breakthrough after an 18-year drought last autumn, Cahalane was chosen to follow in O’Connor’s footsteps.

Another boost would follow when the legendary hurler was drafted into Ger Manley’s backroom team for this season.

“We’ve had the likes of Gemma O’Connor captaining Cork. She’s someone that we would have looked up to in the club underage. So to be following in her footsteps is a huge honour, and it’s obviously an honour for your family as well,” Cahalane adds.

“Going out, representing Cork, it’s not something that you take for granted. Hopefully, Sunday can go well for us, and going up the Hogan steps on behalf of the girls is just something you dream of.

“We know that’s going to take a huge performance, and we’re just really looking forward to the battle ahead.”

O’Connor’s influence reiterates some of the same points that Cahalane’s father touches upon.

“She’s a link between players and management. She’s played so recently and she knows the game so well. She’s come in in a coaching capacity, but she’s so familiar with so many of us on the panel, she would have played with many of us, and it makes her so relatable.

“She just knows the game of camogie better than anyone else. To have her in the set-up this year is huge. She’s such a voice of reason.

“She’s been part of some of the great Cork camogie teams. She’s always re-emphasising, ‘Don’t take anything for granted’, and ‘In the blink of an eye, your playing time can come to an end’.

“So we’re just really enjoying these years and enjoying getting the opportunity to play for Cork and go into Croke Park the next day and represent the county.”

Méabh Cahalane in action against Galway during the 2023 championship. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Cahalane was vice-captain for last year’s All-Ireland success, but injury cast her participation in doubt, limiting her to a 51st-minute appearance off the bench.

She entered with the sides level, but Galway wouldn’t score again in a 1-16 to 0-16 result.

“Last year wasn’t the ideal lead-up to the final. Unfortunately, I picked up a hamstring injury six weeks out from the final, and I probably wasn’t given much of a chance to get back.

“But I did everything I could and had huge support from our set-up in trying to get myself back.

“There was a few injuries last year, as there is this year. In our set-up, we’ve had injuries most years. It’s just an opportunity for someone else to go out and wear the jersey.

“Izzy O’Regan, Méabh Murphy, and Pamela Mackey, they were there in the full-back line last year, and they did a huge job for us.

“It’s great to have Libby Coppinger back this year as well. She missed out last year, unfortunately, through injury.

“It’s a different lead-up when you’re going in fully fit, hopefully. You know how hard you’ve worked all year to get to this stage. You just hope that you can go out the next day, have no regrets, and do your job for the team.”

Cahalane, an accountant with Grant Thornton, arrived on the panel in 2015 with a crop of players, which included Coppinger, Orla Cronin, and Chloe Sigerson. A year previously, Laura Treacy, Amy O’Connor, and Hannah Looney had graduated onto the senior squad.

Related Reads Áine Keane prepared for a very different All-Ireland final experience 'For a few years there, we just didn’t have the numbers' - Kerry camogie on the rise 'People say to you sometimes, ‘God, that must be awful' . . . I'm lucky'

Hannah Looney and Méabh Cahalane celebrate winning the 2023 All-Ireland. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The conveyor belt continues to motor with Cahalane’s sister, Orlaith, joined by the likes of Méabh Murphy, Aoife Healy, Orlaith Mullins, and Ava Fitzgerald in making the step up.

That familiarity smoothed the transition from rookies into leaders, and is working well for the in-between generation too.

“We all stuck together, and they’re probably the leaders on the team now,” reflects Cahalane.

“Then, you have the likes of Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Hayes and that age group who have now come through. They’re huge leaders on the squad as well.

“We’ve leaders all over the pitch. Even the younger girls who’ve come through the last couple of years have brought a new energy to the set-up. They have really set the standard in terms of training and testing out the more experienced players.

“There’s a great mix amongst the group at the moment of experience and youth, and hopefully as a group on Sunday we can get over the line together.”