Cork duo scoring stars in club hurling final wins but disappointment for Galway captain Walsh

Coleman, Walsh and Fitzgibbon were all in county final action this weekend.

CORK HURLER DARRAGH Fitzgibbon emulated his county colleague Mark Coleman in winning hurling silverware for his club today and finishing top scorer but there was disappointment for Galway captain Shane Walsh in his final.

Away from the top level of senior club action today, there have been inter-county stars in action in lower-tier finals around the country.

Fitzgibbon hit 1-8 (0-4 from frees) for Charleville won the senior A hurling title in Cork by 1-23 to 4-13 against Fr O’Neill’s earlier today to ensure they will feature in the top level of club hurling in the county next year.

In the first game of the day in Pairc Uí Chaoimh a strong wind dominated the game with Fr O’Neill’s ahead 1-11 to 0-5 at the break. But Charleville pegged them back in the second half with Fitzgibbon scoring 1-6, the goal a fortuitous one when his 37th minute point effort dropped short and was mis-controlled by the goalkeeper.

On the opposition side Declan Dalton was another county senior in action, hitting 1-7 for Fr O’Neill’s including a first-half goal from a penalty and four excellent points from play. His forward colleague Billy Dunne scored 2-1 while Danny O’Flynn was another standout for the winners Charleville as he shot 0-6 from play.

Last night Fitzgibbon’s Cork team-mate Mark Coleman was the undoubted star in another county final. Coleman shot 0-14, five of those from play, to power his Blarney team to premier intermediate glory and ensure they will play in the senior hurling ranks next year.

Blarney ran out 1-20 to 0-15 victors over Castlelyons with Cork underage player Padraig Power scoring the only goal of the game. Rebel defender Colm Spillane was in the opposition but went off after suffering an early injury setback.

There was disappointment for Galway captain Shane Walsh in the first match today in Tuam Stadium as his Kilkerrin-Clonberne side lost out to Cortoon Shamrocks by 1-10 to 1-8 in the county intermediate football final.

Walsh netted early on from the penalty spot and scored a few first-half pointed frees to help his team go ahead 1-4 to 0-4 at the interval. But they were overhauled in the second half with Cortoon scoring the last two points of the game to fashion a success. Galway senior Adrian Varley chipped in with 0-3.