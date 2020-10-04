BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Advertisement

Cork duo scoring stars in club hurling final wins but disappointment for Galway captain Walsh

Darragh Fitzgibbon and Mark Coleman were both in superb club form over the weekend.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 2:36 PM
24 minutes ago 1,332 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5223265
Coleman, Walsh and Fitzgibbon were all in county final action this weekend.
Image: INPHO
Coleman, Walsh and Fitzgibbon were all in county final action this weekend.
Coleman, Walsh and Fitzgibbon were all in county final action this weekend.
Image: INPHO

CORK HURLER DARRAGH Fitzgibbon emulated his county colleague Mark Coleman in winning hurling silverware for his club today and finishing top scorer but there was disappointment for Galway captain Shane Walsh in his final.

Away from the top level of senior club action today, there have been inter-county stars in action in lower-tier finals around the country.

Fitzgibbon hit 1-8 (0-4 from frees) for Charleville won the senior A hurling title in Cork by 1-23 to 4-13 against Fr O’Neill’s earlier today to ensure they will feature in the top level of club hurling in the county next year.

In the first game of the day in Pairc Uí Chaoimh a strong wind dominated the game with Fr O’Neill’s ahead 1-11 to 0-5 at the break. But Charleville pegged them back in the second half with Fitzgibbon scoring 1-6, the goal a fortuitous one when his 37th minute point effort dropped short and was mis-controlled by the goalkeeper.

On the opposition side Declan Dalton was another county senior in action, hitting 1-7 for Fr O’Neill’s including a first-half goal from a penalty and four excellent points from play. His forward colleague Billy Dunne scored 2-1 while Danny O’Flynn was another standout for the winners Charleville as he shot 0-6 from play.

Last night Fitzgibbon’s Cork team-mate Mark Coleman was the undoubted star in another county final. Coleman shot 0-14, five of those from play, to power his Blarney team to premier intermediate glory and ensure they will play in the senior hurling ranks next year.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Blarney ran out 1-20 to 0-15 victors over Castlelyons with Cork underage player Padraig Power scoring the only goal of the game. Rebel defender Colm Spillane was in the opposition but went off after suffering an early injury setback.

There was disappointment for Galway captain Shane Walsh in the first match today in Tuam Stadium as his Kilkerrin-Clonberne side lost out to Cortoon Shamrocks by 1-10 to 1-8 in the county intermediate football final.

Walsh netted early on from the penalty spot and scored a few first-half pointed frees to help his team go ahead 1-4 to 0-4 at the interval. But they were overhauled in the second half with Cortoon scoring the last two points of the game to fashion a success. Galway senior Adrian Varley chipped in with 0-3.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie