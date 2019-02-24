This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

1-9 for Horgan as Cork bring Limerick's winning hurling league run to an end

Conor Lehane grabbed the other goal for the victors at the Gaelic Grounds.

By Daragh Small Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 4:46 PM
31 minutes ago 3,402 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4510895
Cork's Aidan Walsh goes up against LImerick's Mikey O'Brien.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Cork's Aidan Walsh goes up against LImerick's Mikey O'Brien.
Cork's Aidan Walsh goes up against LImerick's Mikey O'Brien.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Cork 2-21
Limerick 1-21

Daragh Small reports from the Gaelic Grounds

CONOR LEHANE’S SECOND-half strike helped Cork finally halt the Limerick juggernaut with a win at the Gaelic Grounds today.

In a rematch of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final the reigning All-Ireland champions were looking for their fifth win in-a-row against their Munster rivals.

But John Meyler’s side were too powerful, and with 1-9 from Pat Horgan they avenged that 3-32 to 2-31 extra-time defeat at Croke Park on 29 July.

Cork were quicker to every ball in the first half here and with a slight breeze at their backs they took a 1-13 to 1-7 lead into half-time.

Horgan was immense and he scored 1-6 before the break, with Peter Casey’s goal crucial for the home side.

Limerick struggled and fell behind after only 35 seconds when Aidan Walsh scored down the right wing. Horgan and Daniel Kearney quickly piled on the pressure with further points.

Seamus Flanagan hit back but after two misses from Shane Dowling, Horgan scored a point and then a clinical goal. He claimed possession off of a Christopher Joyce delivery and flicked the ball past Nickie Quaid.

Limerick were 1-4 to 0-1 in arrears after nine minutes and every time Dowling found his range, his scores were answered by a couple of points from Cork.

When Tim O’Mahony landed a massive free in the 22nd minute Cork were 1-9 to 0-3 in front. The Limerick forwards couldn’t cope with the pressure they were under and Pat Ryan fired a seventh wide.

But the Limerick goal arrived in the 26th minute. Ryan got through and hand-passed to Casey who blazed a shot low to Patrick Collins’ bottom left corner.

Diarmaid Byrnes and Gearoid Hegarty scored points as well but Horgan hit two late frees and Cork were 1-13 to 1-7 ahead at half-time.

Limerick made the ideal start to the second half with points from Casey, Dowling (free), Byrnes (free) and Flanagan.

Dan Dooley’s second stemmed the flow and Lehane rattled the Limerick net in the 45th minute after he raced through the heart of the defence. Lehane almost scored a second goal four minutes but his shot came back off the post.

Casey and Dowling (two) brought Limerick back within touching distance, and Cork began to fire wides too.

Limerick scored six points in a row with Byrnes levelling it in the 66th minute. But Cork finished well and a couple of Cormac Murphy scores sealed the win.

Scorers for Cork: Pat Horgan 1-9 (0-9f), Conor Lehane 1-1, Dan Dooley, Seamus Harnedy, Cormac Murphy, Daniel Kearney 0-2 each, Tim O’Mahony (0-1f), Bill Cooper, Aidan Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Shane Dowling 0-6 (0-3f), Peter Casey 1-3, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Seamus Flanagan 0-2, Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
12. Dan Dooley (Bride Rovers)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

22. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Dooley (60)
17. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Downey (65)

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Mikey O’Brien (Doon)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)
11. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Pat Ryan (Doon)

Subs

22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Ryan (48)
23. Barry Murphy (Doon) for Flanagan (56)
19. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for T Morrissey (67)
24. Barry Nash (South Liberties) for O’Brien (69).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    FOOTBALL
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    'They are in much better form, everyone can see that': Liverpool skipper says Man United are a different beast
    IRELAND
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie