1-9 for Horgan as Cork bring Limerick's winning hurling league run to an end

Cork's Aidan Walsh goes up against LImerick's Mikey O'Brien.

Cork 2-21

Limerick 1-21

Daragh Small reports from the Gaelic Grounds

CONOR LEHANE’S SECOND-half strike helped Cork finally halt the Limerick juggernaut with a win at the Gaelic Grounds today.

In a rematch of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final the reigning All-Ireland champions were looking for their fifth win in-a-row against their Munster rivals.

But John Meyler’s side were too powerful, and with 1-9 from Pat Horgan they avenged that 3-32 to 2-31 extra-time defeat at Croke Park on 29 July.

Cork were quicker to every ball in the first half here and with a slight breeze at their backs they took a 1-13 to 1-7 lead into half-time.

Horgan was immense and he scored 1-6 before the break, with Peter Casey’s goal crucial for the home side.

Limerick struggled and fell behind after only 35 seconds when Aidan Walsh scored down the right wing. Horgan and Daniel Kearney quickly piled on the pressure with further points.

Seamus Flanagan hit back but after two misses from Shane Dowling, Horgan scored a point and then a clinical goal. He claimed possession off of a Christopher Joyce delivery and flicked the ball past Nickie Quaid.

Limerick were 1-4 to 0-1 in arrears after nine minutes and every time Dowling found his range, his scores were answered by a couple of points from Cork.

When Tim O’Mahony landed a massive free in the 22nd minute Cork were 1-9 to 0-3 in front. The Limerick forwards couldn’t cope with the pressure they were under and Pat Ryan fired a seventh wide.

But the Limerick goal arrived in the 26th minute. Ryan got through and hand-passed to Casey who blazed a shot low to Patrick Collins’ bottom left corner.

Diarmaid Byrnes and Gearoid Hegarty scored points as well but Horgan hit two late frees and Cork were 1-13 to 1-7 ahead at half-time.

Limerick made the ideal start to the second half with points from Casey, Dowling (free), Byrnes (free) and Flanagan.

Dan Dooley’s second stemmed the flow and Lehane rattled the Limerick net in the 45th minute after he raced through the heart of the defence. Lehane almost scored a second goal four minutes but his shot came back off the post.

Casey and Dowling (two) brought Limerick back within touching distance, and Cork began to fire wides too.

Limerick scored six points in a row with Byrnes levelling it in the 66th minute. But Cork finished well and a couple of Cormac Murphy scores sealed the win.

Scorers for Cork: Pat Horgan 1-9 (0-9f), Conor Lehane 1-1, Dan Dooley, Seamus Harnedy, Cormac Murphy, Daniel Kearney 0-2 each, Tim O’Mahony (0-1f), Bill Cooper, Aidan Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Shane Dowling 0-6 (0-3f), Peter Casey 1-3, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Seamus Flanagan 0-2, Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

12. Dan Dooley (Bride Rovers)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

22. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Dooley (60)

17. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Downey (65)

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Mikey O’Brien (Doon)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

11. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Pat Ryan (Doon)

Subs

22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Ryan (48)

23. Barry Murphy (Doon) for Flanagan (56)

19. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for T Morrissey (67)

24. Barry Nash (South Liberties) for O’Brien (69).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).

