Cork hurling tie between Kanturk and Midleton called off due to medical emergency

THE CORK PREMIER Senior Hurling Championship game between Kanturk and Midleton was called off this afternoon due to a medical emergency.

A member of the crowd at Castletownroche GAA grounds was taken ill and required treatment after eight minutes of the contest.

Both teams had a doctor on the sideline and they were first to respond, while the venue was equipped with a defibrillator.

The pitch was cleared and an air ambulance called from the nearby Rathcoole Aerodrome which landed within 10 minutes of being contacted.

Shortly after 4.30pm, referee Niall Fahy returned to the field to sound the full-time whistle which was greeted by applause from the crowd.

The scene was attended by two more ambulances and the spectator was transferred by road to Cork University Hospital just after 5pm. Two Garda cars also arrived to provide assistance.

A Cork GAA statement read: “Kanturk v Midleton has been postponed due to a medical emergency. Our thoughts are with those involved.

“Details of a refixture will be announced in due course.”