Cork's All-Ireland hurling treble bid off to a flyer as U20s crowned champions again

Cork 4-19

Galway 2-14

CORK’S BID TO complete a treble of All-Ireland titles this week got off to the best possible start when they brushed Galway aside to retain their U20 crown with an emphatic victory in Thurles.

The Rebels, who only won the 2020 crown last month, saw a ten-point interval lead cut to three before they took control again and romped home to claim their 13th crown in the grade.

Cork raced into a 1-4 to 0-0 lead after ten minutes with Darragh Flynn firing home a penalty to get them off the mark after three minutes after Galway goalkeeper Paddy Rabbitte was penalised for fouling Jack Cahalane.

They were dominant in most positions and reeled off five points before Donal O’Shea got Galway off the mark with a free after 14 minutes. He followed with another free directly afterwards but then Galway failed to clear their lines and Cahalane pounced to bat the ball home to lead by 2-5 to 0-2 at the first water break.

O’Shea’s third pointed free reduced the margin but Cork’s Padraig Power took his haul to three points with two rapid efforts and when Greg Thomas pulled back a point for Galway, Daniel Hogan responded to make it 2-8 to 0-4 after 25 minutes.

Robbie Cotter and O’Shea swapped points and it took a superb save from Galway goalkeeper Rabbitte to deny Hogan a third Cork goal as the Rebels went in leading by 2-9 to 0-5 at the interval.

The gap would have been much bigger had Cork not shot 13 wides, although Galway were also wasteful from less possession and hit half a dozen wides.

#CORvGAL



Bronnadh an corn ar chaptaen na foirne Cormac O'Brien 👏👏



Comhghairdeas libh @OfficialCorkGAA



Team Captain Cormac O'Brien lifts The James Nowlan Cup 🏆@GAA_BEO #GAA #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/O7RrQw6kVw — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 18, 2021

A point from John Cooney and two more frees from O’Shea gave Galway a great start to the second-half and then Sean McDonagh cut the margin to 2-9 to 0-9 after 35 minutes.

Then O’Shea turned and got in for a goal for Galway to reduce the margin to three after 37 minutes but almost immediately Cork struck for their third goal with Power blasting home, although it seemed Brian Hayes might have fouled the ball before setting him up.

Sean McDonagh and Ben Cunningham, son of former Cork goalkeeper Ger, exchanged points for the Rebels to lead by 3-10 to 1-10 after 42 minutes and there were six between them at the second water break when Flynn and Sean McDonagh swapped scores.

Cork pushed on from there and landed a string of points before Brian Hayes fired home their fourth goal in the closing stages, with Alex Connaire getting a late consolation goal for the Tribesmen.

Scorers for Cork: Padraig Power 1-5, Darragh Flynn 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-4f), Brian Hayes 1-2, Jack Cahalane 1-1, Ben Cunningham 0-2, Daniel Hogan 0-1, Sam Quirke 0-1, Robbie Cotter 0-1, Luke Horgan 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Donal O’Shea 1-7 (0-7f), Alex Connaire 1-0, Sean McDonagh 0-3 (0-1 sideline), Gavin Lee 0-2, John Cooney 0-1, Greg Thomas 0-1.

Cork

1. Cathal Wilson (Newcestown)

2. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)

6. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

4. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

5. Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh)

3. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

7. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

8. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

9. Diarmuid Kearney (Cobh)

15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

10. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

12. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

13. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

14. Padraig Power (Blarney)

11.Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)

Substitutes:

23. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s) for Kearney (39)

24. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers) for Cotter (48)

21. Micheal Mullins (Whitechurch) for Hogan (55)

18. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas) for Moynihan (57)

20. Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Quirke (59)

Galway

1. Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry)

18. Eoin Lawless (Athenry)

3. Eoghan Geraghty (Oranmore/Maree)

4. Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge)

5. Shane Quirke (Athenry)

6. Sean Neary (Castlegar)

7. Evan Duggan (St.Thomas’)

2. Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron)

8. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)

10. Greg Thomas (Castlegar)

20. Niall Collins (Cappataggle)

12. John Cooney (Sarsfields)

13. Sean McDonagh (Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough)

14. Donal O’Shea (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

15. Oisin Flannery (St.Thomas’)

Substitutes

9. Jason O’Donoghue (Gort) for McGlynn (29)

10. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge) for N Collins (half-time)

21. Liam Collins (Cappataggle) for Flannery (45)

19. Oisin Salmon (Clarinbridge) for Duggan (47)

23. Alex Connaire (Sarsfields) for Thomas (47)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).