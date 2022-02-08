New Cork boss Ronayne names 39-strong panel ahead of league campaign

Shane Ronayne takes the Cork reins after successful spells with Mourneabbey, Tipperary ladies and Waterford men.

NEW CORK MANAGER Shane Ronayne has announced a 39-strong panel for the 2022 Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign.

The Rebels open their Division 1 tilt against All-Ireland champions Meath at Páirc Tailteann, Navan, on Saturday [throw-in 1.30pm], as the sides lock horns for the first time since their dramatic championship semi-final last year.

Ronayne’s panel shows a nice blend of youth and experience, with plenty of established regulars returning to the fold.

He has called up eight players from his Mourneabbey club side, with high-scoring forward Laura Fitzgerald, goalkeeper Maebh O’Sullivan — sister of Ciara and Doireann — and rising star Ellie Jack among the newer faces brought in from the county champions.

As confirmed last week, Máire O’Callaghan will captain the Leesiders for the season ahead, with Melissa Duggan named vice-captain.

Claire O Shea listed twice in error. Panel also includes Marie Ambrose from @stvalsladies https://t.co/WcCXAMwxtX — Ger McCarthy (@germccarthy74) February 8, 2022

The 2022 Lidl National Leagues are set to be launched in Newbridge this afternoon, with the LGFA confirming details of a comprehensive live-streaming service yesterday.

Over 100 live games that are not being shown live on TG4 will be made available at the LGFA’s dedicated live-streaming portal (https://page.inplayer.com/ lgfaseason2022/ - further details are available to read there).

Fans can sign up for a season ticket that covers all games in 2022 for just €50; a weekend pass costs €10, while a single game is available for €5. There is also the option to buy single games after they have concluded for €3 each.

