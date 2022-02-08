New Cork boss Ronayne names 39-strong panel ahead of league campaign

NEW CORK MANAGER Shane Ronayne has announced a 39-strong panel for the 2022 Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign.
The Rebels open their Division 1 tilt against All-Ireland champions Meath at Páirc Tailteann, Navan, on Saturday [throw-in 1.30pm], as the sides lock horns for the first time since their dramatic championship semi-final last year.
Ronayne’s panel shows a nice blend of youth and experience, with plenty of established regulars returning to the fold.
He has called up eight players from his Mourneabbey club side, with high-scoring forward Laura Fitzgerald, goalkeeper Maebh O’Sullivan — sister of Ciara and Doireann — and rising star Ellie Jack among the newer faces brought in from the county champions.
As confirmed last week, Máire O’Callaghan will captain the Leesiders for the season ahead, with Melissa Duggan named vice-captain.
Senior league panel 2022 announcement. Best of luck to all the girls and management! @SuperValuIRL @theGAAstore @BlackwaterMotor @spronayne pic.twitter.com/G4Lg8Cqr89— Cork LGFA (@CorkLGFA) February 8, 2022
Claire O Shea listed twice in error. Panel also includes Marie Ambrose from @stvalsladies https://t.co/WcCXAMwxtX— Ger McCarthy (@germccarthy74) February 8, 2022
The 2022 Lidl National Leagues are set to be launched in Newbridge this afternoon, with the LGFA confirming details of a comprehensive live-streaming service yesterday.
Over 100 live games that are not being shown live on TG4 will be made available at the LGFA’s dedicated live-streaming portal (https://page.inplayer.com/
Fans can sign up for a season ticket that covers all games in 2022 for just €50; a weekend pass costs €10, while a single game is available for €5. There is also the option to buy single games after they have concluded for €3 each.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Here are details of a comprehensive live-streaming service for the 2022 season, which will cover over 100 live games in the @lidl_ireland National Leagues, the @TG4TV All-Ireland Championships & the @currentacc_ie All-Ireland Club Championshipshttps://t.co/3j7vLEwHFH#LGFA— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) February 7, 2022
COMMENTS