Meath's strong closing surge land Division 2 title with final win over Cork

Meath 1-22

Cork 2-17

MEATH’S POWERFUL LAST quarter display paved the way for them to land the Division 2 football league title at the expense of Cork, rounding off their spring with the prize of league silverware.

Robbie Brennan’s side outscored Cork 0-9 to 1-1 after 46th minute, including a run of eight unanswered points that transformed the complexion of the game, as they pinned Cork back on their kickout. Meath led by five points when Brian Hurley calmly finished to the net with a left-foot shot in the 64th minute, yet that proved the last scoring act as Meath consolidated their two-point advantage from there to the finish, preventing Cork from getting any closer.

The second half burst to life when the teams traded goals. Chris Óg Jones, who had witnessed two first-half strikes into Hill 16 go off target, got through in the 37th minute to cap a flowing Cork team move, side-stepping Seán Brennan and rolling the ball home.

Meath’s reply was impressive five minutes later, Jack O’Connor rocketing in a shot that flew to the net past Patrick Doyle, levelling the game at 1-13 apiece. Cork steadied themselves after that to string together three points on the bounce, two of those knocked over by Steven Sherlock, who was in outstanding form with his overall contribution of nine points.

Meath came good when it mattered most. They trailed 1-16 to 1-13 in the 46th minute, but when Ciarán Caulfield stepped in from the Hogan Stand side to clip over a shot off his left in the 61st minute, Meath had sailed 1-21 to 1-16 clear.

Sherlock ended Cork’s barren scoring spell with a point, before Meath’s James Conlon crowned his sparkling showing off the bench with his fourth point of the day in the 64th minute. Cork grabbed a lifeline courtesy of the Hurley goal but ultimately their second-half fadeout proved costly.

Cork's Steven Sherlock kicks a point. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The opening period showcased the attacking threats both sides had on offer. Sherlock fired over six for Cork, five of those supplied from play, while Jones chipped in with three points. That Jones tally could have been embellished further, he drilled a low right-foot shot across the goal and wide in the 12th minute, before on the half hour mark he blasted another effort that flashed wide after a Cork move had cut open the Meath rearguard.

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Cork were ahead 0-12 to 0-10 at the interval, having shifted the position from when they trailed 0-8 to 0-5 after 17 minutes. Meath’s challenge was bolstered early on by a pair of sublimely-struck two pointers from play by Ruairi Kinsella. Jordan Morris demonstrated his trickery regularly to find gaps in the Cork defence and grabbed three first-half points.

The early second-half goals reinforced the sense of these teams being well-matched, yet Meath, inspired by the dominance of Jack Flynn, gained a grip and generated a telling run of scores.

Scorers for Meath:Ruairi Kinsella 0-5 (2 2pt play), Jack O’Connor 1-2, James Conlon 0-4, Jordan Morris 0-3 (0-1 free), Seán Brennan 0-3 (1 2pt free, 0-1 ’45), Aaron Lynch 0-1, Ciarán Caulfield 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 0-9 (1 2pt play, 0-1 free), Chris Óg Jones 1-3, Brian Hurley 1-0, Paul Walsh 0-2, Colm O’Callaghan 0-2, Mark Cronin 0-1.

Meath

1. Seán Brennan (Dunderry)

2. Seamus Lavin (St. Peter’s Dunboyne), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 4. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciarán Caulfield (Trim)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), 9. Jack Flynn (Ratoath)

10. Jack O’Connor (Curraha), 11. Ruairí Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 12. Cian McBride (Downings)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars), 14. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill), 15. Aaron Lynch (Trim)

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Subs

26. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny) for Frayne (blood) (5-8)

23. James Conlon (Naomh Colmcille) for Lynch (42)

18. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill) for Lavin (45)

19. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown) for McBride (50)

17. Killian Smyth (Castletown) for O’Halloran (52)

22. Oisín Martin (Wolfe Tones) for O’Connor (60)

Cork

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 14. Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues),12. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)

11. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), 13. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire)

Subs

26. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) for Sheedy (43)

17. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Shanley (blood) (50-52)

23. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues) for McDonnell (52)

20. Seán Walsh (Mitchelstown) for Cronin (56)

18. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) for Fahy (57)



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