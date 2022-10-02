Membership : Access or Sign Up
Connolly hits 1-6 as Nemo power into Cork football final with win over Ballincollig

Another Cork decider beckons for Nemo Rangers.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 3:29 PM
Nemo Rangers 1-16

Ballincollig 0-9

NEMO RANGERS MASTERY of knockout stage scenarios in Cork club football was visibly demonstrated once more this afternoon.

A fifth title since 2015 remains within the grasp of the regular Cork kingpins, a formidable second-half showing seeing them breeze into the 2022 decider.

They may have lost out to Ballincollig at this juncture six years ago but there was slip up here as they took  a firm grip on this game after the break.

Luke Connolly’s emphatic finish to the net from a 44th minute penalty had the feel of a game-defining score, an opening created by a terrific run from Mark Cronin in breaking the cover before he was fouled. It pushed Nemo ahead 1-11 to 0-8 and indeed they outscored Ballincollig 1-7 to 0-1 after the 36th minute.

Connolly ended the game with 1-6 to his credit, a few superb displays of placed-ball kicking in that tally, while Conor Horgan caught the eye in the second half as he picked off three tidy points.

Ballincollig’s first-half had featured some impressive scores of their own, Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy both bagging a brace from play. The teams were level twice  in the first half and both enjoyed moments of scoreboard superiority.

Nemo had edged ahead 0-7 to 0-6 by the interval before the teams traded two points apiece early in the second half, Ballincollig’s efforts registered in style by attacking wing-backs Cian Kiely and Luke Fahy.

But then the competitive nature of the contest fizzled away, Nemo’s superiority becoming more pronounced as they picked off points and Ballincollig unable to source the goals they desired as Nemo’s rearguard held firm.

  • Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Luke Connolly 1-6 (0-3f, 1-0 pen, 0-1 ’45), Conor Horgan 0-3, Barry O’Driscoll 0-2, Mark Cronin 0-1 (0-1f), Jack Horgan 0-1, Alan O’Donovan 0-1, Barry Cripps 0-1, Kevin O’Donovan 0-1. 
  • Scorers for Ballincollig: Cian Kiely 0-2, Darren Murphy 0-2, Cian Dorgan 0-2, Sean Kiely 0-1, Darragh O’Mahony 0-1, Sean Kiely 0-1.

