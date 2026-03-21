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Hayes and Walsh bag two goals each as Cork cruise into Division 1A final
Cork 6-26
Offaly 0-20
CORK HAVE EASED their way into the Division 1A final after an emphatic victory over Offaly, and will now look forward to a battle with Limerick in the decider.
Brian Hayes and Barry Walsh both scored a brace of goals while Darragh Fitzgibbon and Tim O’Mahony also raised green flags.
More to follow…
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Cork GAA Division 1A GAA Gaelic Games Goals Galore Hurling Offaly GAA