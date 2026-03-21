More Stories
Cork star forward Brian Hayes helped himself to two goals this evening. David Ribeiro/INPHO
Goals Galore

Hayes and Walsh bag two goals each as Cork cruise into Division 1A final

Darragh Fitzgibbon and Tim O’Mahony also raised green flags in a comprehensive win.
8.48pm, 21 Mar 2026

Cork 6-26 

Offaly 0-20 

CORK HAVE EASED their way into the Division 1A final after an emphatic victory over Offaly, and will now look forward to a battle with Limerick in the decider.

Brian Hayes and Barry Walsh both scored a brace of goals while Darragh Fitzgibbon and Tim O’Mahony also raised green flags.

More to follow…

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie