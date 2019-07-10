This superb catch and point lit up Cork's Munster semi-final win over Clare

MAN-OF-THE-match last week and the scorer of the best point of the game tonight.

Cork full-forward Shane O’Regan is in a brilliant run of form at present, striking 1-6 for the county’s U20 hurling side when they defeated Limerick last Wednesday and then hitting 0-5 from play tonight against Clare.

The pick of the bunch in the Munster semi-final win over Clare was this second-half effort, a tremendous leap and catch from the Watergrasshill man before he splits the posts.

Not bad going for a player who was on the bench for the county’s U17 side two years ago but has developed into a key forward for a Cork team that will now take on Tipperary in the Munster decider.

Shane O Regan with a ridiculous catch and an even better finish for @OfficialCorkGAA. pic.twitter.com/OWPKuf1CPr — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 10, 2019

It was not the only standout score from the game, Clare’s Diarmuid Ryan had smashed over a brilliant point from distance in the first half with the Banner senior player dispossessing a Cork player in his own half before launching over a long-range shot.

Diarmuid Ryan with a massive point for @GaaClare. pic.twitter.com/PObZ2J3z53 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 10, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!