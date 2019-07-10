This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This superb catch and point lit up Cork's Munster semi-final win over Clare

Shane O’Regan hit the stunning score in Páirc Uí Rinn.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 10:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,894 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4719687

MAN-OF-THE-match last week and the scorer of the best point of the game tonight.

Cork full-forward Shane O’Regan is in a brilliant run of form at present, striking 1-6 for the county’s U20 hurling side when they defeated Limerick last Wednesday and then hitting 0-5 from play tonight against Clare.

The pick of the bunch in the Munster semi-final win over Clare was this second-half effort, a tremendous leap and catch from the Watergrasshill man before he splits the posts.

Not bad going for a player who was on the bench for the county’s U17 side two years ago but has developed into a key forward for a Cork team that will now take on Tipperary in the Munster decider.

It was not the only standout score from the game, Clare’s Diarmuid Ryan had smashed over a brilliant point from distance in the first half with the Banner senior player dispossessing a Cork player in his own half before launching over a long-range shot.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie