14 Mins

4 mins ago

14 – Cork 0-2 Clare 0-2: Horgan puts a free from the sideline wide left. Second wide for the hosts. Clare have three.

Game yet to settle, really. Youghal man Bill Cooper doing his best to bring a bit of composure to Cork’s approach play, but Clare have other ideas. Ian Galvin blocks a Cormac Murphy clearance over the sideline.

Typically of the game so far, Seán O’Donoghue’s sideline cut goes straight over the sideline.