This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

8,992 Views 1 Comment
Share
18Mins

17 – Clare 0-5 Cork 0-3: Another Clare point, this time from John Conlon who bissects the sticks.

Horgan pulls Cork back to within two with his third easy-ish free.

15Mins

16 – Clare 0-4 Cork 0-3: Ian Galvin fires one over from just inside the Cork 65. Fine score to double The Banner’s lead.

15Mins

15 – Clare 0-3 Cork 0-2: Duggan feeds Tony Kelly who tears down the left and flicks over a lovely score from close range. Thanks be to God for that.

14Mins

14 – Cork 0-2 Clare 0-2: Horgan puts a free from the sideline wide left. Second wide for the hosts. Clare have three.

Game yet to settle, really. Youghal man Bill Cooper doing his best to bring a bit of composure to Cork’s approach play, but Clare have other ideas. Ian Galvin blocks a Cormac Murphy clearance over the sideline.

Typically of the game so far, Seán O’Donoghue’s sideline cut goes straight over the sideline.

12Mins

11 – Cork 0-2 Clare 0-2: Clare win a free-in as Peter Duggan is challenged by two or three suitors. Looked fierce soft, that one.

Duggan himself drives it well wide, weirdly. Bad miss with what was a straightforward enough free.

11Mins

10 – Cork 0-2 Clare 0-2: Extremely physical, scrappy stuff over the last few minutes. Cork win a free-in, eventually, on 10 minutes, and Horgan levels proceedings.

4Mins

3 – Clare 0-2 Cork 0-1: Exceptional speed by Jamie Coughlan who explodes through Clare’s defensive cover but the ball trickles wide! He was clipped, however, and Pa Horgan avails of an easy free after the game is brought back.

3Mins

3 – Clare 0-2 Cork 0-0: Anthony Nash can’t avail of a foul on Tim O’Mahony, fires a free wide-right. Bit of a waste, that, from the Kanturk man.

2Mins

1 – Clare 0-2 Cork 0-0: John Conlon swings one over his left shoulder and opens the scoring for the visitors. Lovely score after a long sideline cut by Peter Duggan.

Seconds later, Diarmuid Ryan drives up the field and doubles Clare’s lead with a huge score.

Amhrán na bhFiann wraps up, and we’re underway on Leeside!

There were 7,089 people at the Harty Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn this afternoon. No doubt a few of them have been hiding in the jacks since, evading our man Dan until throw-in.

New poll: Who do you feel will be the real winner this evening?


Poll Results:





What do you reckon?

Who do you all fancy this evening?


Poll Results:





Evening, all.

How’re we getting on?

Let’s hope the pitch at Páirc Uí Rinn holds up this evening as Cork welcome Clare to the ground mere hours after Midleton CBS beat Christians in an all-Cork Harty Cup final — and that was after Rochestown College won the Tom Collum Cup on the same turf.

Cork are stuck in the mud at the bottom of Division 1A and will aim to ignite their league campaign against The Banner, who are favoured ever so slightly by the bookies.

The Rebels are yet to find the net in their two league defeats thus far.

Clare climbed above this evening’s hosts with a win over Kilkenny last time out, and could join Limerick atop Division 1A ahead of tomorrow’s fixtures (Kilkenny v Limerick, Wexford v Tipp, both 2pm) with a win on Leeside.

Throw-in is at 7:15pm.

We’ll catch you shortly with team news and more.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Ronaldo and Dybala on target as Juventus go 14 points clear against Frosinone
    IRELAND
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    HURLING
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie