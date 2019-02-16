Throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn is at 7:15pm.
Liveblog
17 – Clare 0-5 Cork 0-3: Another Clare point, this time from John Conlon who bissects the sticks.
Horgan pulls Cork back to within two with his third easy-ish free.
16 – Clare 0-4 Cork 0-3: Ian Galvin fires one over from just inside the Cork 65. Fine score to double The Banner’s lead.
15 – Clare 0-3 Cork 0-2: Duggan feeds Tony Kelly who tears down the left and flicks over a lovely score from close range. Thanks be to God for that.
14 – Cork 0-2 Clare 0-2: Horgan puts a free from the sideline wide left. Second wide for the hosts. Clare have three.
Game yet to settle, really. Youghal man Bill Cooper doing his best to bring a bit of composure to Cork’s approach play, but Clare have other ideas. Ian Galvin blocks a Cormac Murphy clearance over the sideline.
Typically of the game so far, Seán O’Donoghue’s sideline cut goes straight over the sideline.
11 – Cork 0-2 Clare 0-2: Clare win a free-in as Peter Duggan is challenged by two or three suitors. Looked fierce soft, that one.
Duggan himself drives it well wide, weirdly. Bad miss with what was a straightforward enough free.
10 – Cork 0-2 Clare 0-2: Extremely physical, scrappy stuff over the last few minutes. Cork win a free-in, eventually, on 10 minutes, and Horgan levels proceedings.
3 – Clare 0-2 Cork 0-1: Exceptional speed by Jamie Coughlan who explodes through Clare’s defensive cover but the ball trickles wide! He was clipped, however, and Pa Horgan avails of an easy free after the game is brought back.
3 – Clare 0-2 Cork 0-0: Anthony Nash can’t avail of a foul on Tim O’Mahony, fires a free wide-right. Bit of a waste, that, from the Kanturk man.
1 – Clare 0-2 Cork 0-0: John Conlon swings one over his left shoulder and opens the scoring for the visitors. Lovely score after a long sideline cut by Peter Duggan.
Seconds later, Diarmuid Ryan drives up the field and doubles Clare’s lead with a huge score.
Amhrán na bhFiann wraps up, and we’re underway on Leeside!
There were 7,089 people at the Harty Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn this afternoon. No doubt a few of them have been hiding in the jacks since, evading our man Dan until throw-in.
Clare team
Here’s how Clare are due to line out as of last night.
(via @GaaClare)
Cork team
Here’s how John Meyler’s men will line out at quarter-past seven.
(via @OfficialCorkGAA)
Evening, all.
How’re we getting on?
Let’s hope the pitch at Páirc Uí Rinn holds up this evening as Cork welcome Clare to the ground mere hours after Midleton CBS beat Christians in an all-Cork Harty Cup final — and that was after Rochestown College won the Tom Collum Cup on the same turf.
Cork are stuck in the mud at the bottom of Division 1A and will aim to ignite their league campaign against The Banner, who are favoured ever so slightly by the bookies.
The Rebels are yet to find the net in their two league defeats thus far.
Clare climbed above this evening’s hosts with a win over Kilkenny last time out, and could join Limerick atop Division 1A ahead of tomorrow’s fixtures (Kilkenny v Limerick, Wexford v Tipp, both 2pm) with a win on Leeside.
Throw-in is at 7:15pm.
We’ll catch you shortly with team news and more.
