0-16 from Bennett brothers as Waterford rally to claim impressive win over Cork

Waterford 1-24

Cork 3-17

AS RECOVERY OPERATIONS go this was impressive stuff from the Waterford hurlers today as they bounced back from a nightmare start and held off a late Cork fightback to take the league points on offer.

If Liam Cahill wanted a gentle introduction to ease him into his first league game at the helm of Waterford, Cork quickly killed that hope as they rattled the net twice inside the opening two minutes. A Waterford rearguard operating for the first time without the experienced Noel Connors, failed to cope with a pair of high deliveries.

The first saw Shane Kingston feed Conor Lehane all alone and his finish for a goal was straightforward. Then Kingston whipped home with power after Patrick Horgan did the spade work to funnel possession through. Trailing by two goals was far from ideal but Waterford held their nerve and their comeback from that setback was admirable.

The Bennett brothers lead the scoring charge with Stephen contributing 0-11 and Kieran shooting over 0-5. Patrick Curran’s return of 1-3 was also invaluable while their defence settled after that shaky start. Captain for the day Conor Prunty anchored their challenge, Darragh Fives further strengthened the spine at the back and newcomer Iarlaith Daly showed up well on the wing.

They outscored Cork by eight points for the remainder of the half to forge ahead 1-13 to 2-8 at the break. Curran did really well to fire in a 12th minute goal after Lyons had initially bounded forward from defence.

Kieran Bennett, shifted to midfield due to the unavailability of Austin Gleeson, picked off three points from play in that time frame and cut over a lovely sideline. His family chipped in elsewhere as well, younger brother Stephen shooting over six frees although accuracy eluded him from open play in that period.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-11 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Patrick Curran 1-3, Kieran Bennett 0-5 (0-1 sideline), Jack Fagan 0-2 (0-1 sideline), Iarlatih Daly, Jack Prendergast, Mikey Kearney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Shane Kingston 2-2, Patrick Horgan 0-6 (0-6f), Conor Lehane 1-0, Damian Cahalane 0-3, Seamus Harnedy, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Mark Coleman 0-2 each.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside – captain)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

7. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

6. Darragh Fives (Tourin)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

12. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

11. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

21. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs

17. Shane Fives (Tourin) for Gleeson (30)

22. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper) for Dillon (49)

24. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner) for Hutchinson (54)

23. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater) for Fagan (62)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers – captain)

Subs

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Walsh (49)

17. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton) for Niall O’Leary (54)

22. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers) for Lehane (60)

21. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Harnedy (69)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

