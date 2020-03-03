Corofin lead the way as 6 clubs have players honoured in All-Ireland football awards

COROFIN ONCE AGAIN are the standout club in the football team in the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards as they have seven players recognised in the 2020 selection.

It’s a third successive honour for defender Liam Silke and forward Martin Farragher for an awards scheme that was first staged in 2018.

They’re joined this year by team-mates in goalkeeper Bernard Power, full-back Kieran Fitzgerald, the midfield pairing of Daithi Burke and Ronan Steede, and wing-forward Gary Sice.

In January the Galway club made history by becoming the first to complete three-in-a-row of title wins on the All-Ireland senior stage.

Beaten finalists Kilcoo have four players recognised in Aaron Branagan, Darryl Branagan, Paul Devlin and Conor Laverty. There are two award winners from Ballyboden St-Enda’s in Robbie McDaid and Colm Basquel.

Nemo Rangers defender Kevin O’Donovan and Éire Óg’s Seán Gannon complete the side.

The awards will be presented at a banquet in Croke Park this Friday night with Kilcoo’s Darryl Branagan and the Corofin pair of Ronan Steede and Liam Silke the nominees for the Footballer of the Year award.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Football 2020

1. Bernard Power (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2019

2. Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo)

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2018

4. Liam Silke (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

5. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

6. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

7. Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

8. Daithi Burke (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2019

9. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2019

11. Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)

12. Seán Gannon (Éire Óg)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

14. Martin Farragher (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

15. Conor Laverty (Kilcoo)

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Daryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

Liam Silke (Corofin)

Ronan Steede (Corofin)

