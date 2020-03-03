This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Corofin lead the way as 6 clubs have players honoured in All-Ireland football awards

Kilcoo, Nemo Rangers, Ballyboden St-Enda’s and Éíre Óg also have players on the side.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 7:05 AM
32 minutes ago 780 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5029917
Corofin players celebrate their All-Ireland club final win over Kilcoo.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Corofin players celebrate their All-Ireland club final win over Kilcoo.
Corofin players celebrate their All-Ireland club final win over Kilcoo.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

COROFIN ONCE AGAIN are the standout club in the football team in the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards as they have seven players recognised in the 2020 selection.

It’s a third successive honour for defender Liam Silke and forward Martin Farragher for an awards scheme that was first staged in 2018.

They’re joined this year by team-mates in goalkeeper Bernard Power, full-back Kieran Fitzgerald, the midfield pairing of Daithi Burke and Ronan Steede, and wing-forward Gary Sice.

In January the Galway club made history by becoming the first to complete three-in-a-row of title wins on the All-Ireland senior stage.

Beaten finalists Kilcoo have four players recognised in Aaron Branagan, Darryl Branagan, Paul Devlin and Conor Laverty. There are two award winners from Ballyboden St-Enda’s in Robbie McDaid and Colm Basquel.

Nemo Rangers defender Kevin O’Donovan and Éire Óg’s Seán Gannon complete the side.

The awards will be presented at a banquet in Croke Park this Friday night with Kilcoo’s Darryl Branagan and the Corofin pair of Ronan Steede and Liam Silke the nominees for the Footballer of the Year award.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Football 2020

1. Bernard Power (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2019

2. Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo)
3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2018
4. Liam Silke (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

5. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
6. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
7. Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

8. Daithi Burke (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2019
9. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2019
11. Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)
12. Seán Gannon (Éire Óg)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
14. Martin Farragher (Corofin) – Previous winner in 2018 & 2019
15. Conor Laverty (Kilcoo)

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Daryl Branagan (Kilcoo)
Liam Silke (Corofin)
Ronan Steede (Corofin)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie