7 players from champs Corofin honoured in All-Ireland club football awards

TITLE HOLDERS COROFIN again lead the way in this year’s AIB All-Ireland club players’ football team as they provide seven representatives for the 2019 selection.

Two of their players – defender Kieran Molloy and attacker Gary Sice – are in the running for the individual player of the year award with Gaoth Dobhair’s Kevin Cassidy completing that list of nominees.

Molloy and Sice are joined in the chosen 15 by club-mates Bernard Power in goal, defender Liam Silke, midfielder Daithi Burke and the attacking pair of Jason Leonard and Martin Farragher. Both Silke and Farragher make the cut for the second successive year after being recognised in the inaugural side in 2018.

Apart from the Galway champions, who have won three of the last four All-Ireland club titles, there are three players apiece from Kerry’s Dr Crokes and Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair along with a pair from Longford’s Mullinalaghta.

Beaten finalists Dr Crokes have award winners in Gavin White, Kieran O’Leary and Tony Brosnan while Cassidy is joined by Gaoth Dobhair club-mates Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Odhran MacNiallais. Patrick Fox and Donal McElligott represent the historic Leinster winning outfit from Mullinalaghta.

It is a notable football achievement for Daithi Burke after winning four consecutive All-Star awards in hurling since 2015 at inter-county level with Galway.

The winners will be presented with their awards at a banquet in Croke Park this Saturday evening when the Footballer of the Year will also be announced.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Football 2019

1. Bernard Power (Corofin)

2. Liam Silke (Corofin)

3. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta)

4. Odhrán McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

6. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

7. Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta)

8. Daithi Burke (Corofin)

9. Odhrán MacNiallais (Gaoth Dobhair)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin)

11. Kieran O’Leary (Dr Crokes)

12. Jason Leonard (Corofin)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair)

15. Martin Farragher (Corofin)

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair)

Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

Gary Sice (Corofin)

