GAA and Uefa to follow government orders amid Coronavirus crisis

THE GAA HAVE been in daily contact with government officials over the last week in relation to the impact the Coronavirus may have on its activities.

Thus far, no demands or instructions have been issued from the Department of Health to Croke Park officials but should they come, the GAA have made it clear they will act in the national interest and postpone matches if requested.

“The CCCC have met to discuss the issue and have been in regular contact over the last week,” a GAA spokesperson told The42.

“We are also in regular contact with the department of health. We will be led by government officials and medical experts on this. This is a black and white issue. We will take their advice.

“We have not been told to change any of our plans as of yet.”

Speculating on what may happen is pointless in a way. However, given how congested the GAA’s calendar is, there is a possibility that this year’s League campaign may not be completed if a lengthy shutdown is ordered by government officials.

Way back in 2001, during the foot and mouth crisis, there was a four-week period of inactivity on the inter-county scene. A similar decision now would create chaos with the GAA’s fixture planners, especially given how months of the calendar are now set aside for club activity.

Like the GAA, soccer authorities are also in daily communication with medical experts and government officials, with a Uefa spokesperson telling Reuters today that government departments, not football governing bodies, will determine the next course of action.

“We’re in touch with the authorities, we’re in the hands of the local authorities, and we’ll deal with whatever they tell us,” a Uefa spokesman said.

“It’s in the hands of those people who are experts in the situation.”

This is a huge deal for Irish soccer, firstly because Dublin is due to host four games in Euro 2020, secondly because the national team is due to play Slovakia in a play-off later this month.

Ireland travel to Bratislava on 26 March and if they win, they will play Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina on 31 March. Some soccer matches in Italy have been played behind closed doors. It remains entirely speculative but Ireland’s play-off games may be played out in empty stadiums, if such an order goes in from local authorities.

“We’re in constant contact with the WHO (World Health Organization) and the authorities dealing with the matches that are being staged, and then we’ll deal with that when the situation arises,” the Uefa spokesman said to Reuters.

Since this crisis began, the only significant matches involving Irish teams to have been postponed have been in rugby. No soccer or GAA games have been impacted yet. It’s already clear, however, that it is out of the hands of sporting administrators. They will be duty-bound to follow government requests.