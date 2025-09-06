The Ireland and Everton number one leading the way in the WSL

COURTNEY BROSNAN IS just back at her apartment on Liverpool’s waterfront when The 42 calls.

Media commitments followed training, and the Ireland and Everton goalkeeper has agreed to another interview before the start of the new Women’s Super League [WSL] season.

Widely regarded as one of the best ‘keepers in the league, Brosnan is set for her fifth campaign with Everton, and seventh overall after a previous spell with West Ham United.

Everton and the WSL are the main focuses ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby, but Ireland matters must also be discussed.

The women’s national team is in the spotlight once more as Eileen Gleeson takes a landmark legal case against the FAI.

As reported by The Sunday Independent, the former women’s manager alleges discrimination due to the “inadequate conditions” the women’s team were required to perform in due to “underfunding and under resourcing” compared with the men’s team.

Gleeson also accuses the FAI of bullying, unlawful conduct and paying the women’s senior team manager six times less than her male counterpart.

The Association denies the allegations of discrimination and is “preparing a strong legal defence”.

Eight years on from Liberty Hall, and two from a first-ever World Cup appearance, the alleged “inadequate conditions” are put to Brosnan.

The 51-cap international is apprehensive to comment, but tells The 42:

“We know the amount that the women’s game has grown and continues to grow, but it’s still a journey for us and for everyone. It’s kind of a never ending journey, because you’re always pushing for more, and what you want and the level that we want to be at, and that we know the women’s game deserves to be at. We’re just continuing to do that.

“As a squad, it’s really important for us to have the standards that we know we deserve, and that allow us to perform at our best.”

Brosnan in action for Ireland recently. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Brosnan makes no secret of her ambition. She’s a warm, genuine character off the field, but a fierce competitor on it. Her journey has been fascinating: from New Jersey to Ireland, and the biggest stages in world football.

It has been a rise filled with highs and lows, ups and downs. A redemption arc, at times. A continuous pursuit of progress, however big or small.

She turns 30 in November, and feels she has “grown probably the most I have in my career here at Everton”. The time has flown, so much so that she recently questioned if this really was her fifth season at the Toffees.

“I was laughing the other day because I was like, ‘I can’t believe ya!’ But it’s amazing. I love the club and the city and the girls and everything, it’s been really great.

“I feel like Everton is my home for sure. The thing that’s so exciting about playing in this league is that you can’t be complacent, and you always need to be putting your best foot forward and improving and showing up as your best self every day to get the minutes that you want in the league.

“But I think that’s the part that’s so exciting as a goalkeeper. To be in this league, challenging yourself against against the best teams and the best players, it’s something that I really love.”

Brosnan is a self-professed “nerd when it comes to goalkeeping,” something she has often spoken at length about.

“There’s always things that you can improve on, but I think that’s playing at the highest level. That’s what you relish and what you love.

“Every day, every game is a new challenge. It just allows me to hopefully continue to grow. I know that I have levels to continue to achieve. How can I improve every day, as a player and person, on and off the pitch, to drive myself and the team forward?”

It’s not easy. There’s good days and bad days. Exhilarating highs and gut-wrenching lows. Managing it all, and trying to stay level, can be a challenge.

Claiming the ball against Arsenal last season. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I think that’s what makes elite sports so tough, but also so exciting,” says Brosnan, who is undertaking a Master’s in Sports Psychology through Longford College. (“It’s been an area that has massively helped me to improve my game, something I’m really interested in.”)

“On an individual level, obviously you want to be always playing at your best and maybe that’s not always feasible, but I think it’s the moments when things don’t go right that’s when you can learn the most and grow, and it’s kind of how you use those moments to then spur yourself on.

“As a squad, every day we’re coming in to be better and to perform. I know that sounds cliché, but if everyone’s working towards a goal together, you’re going to continue to improve and things are going to start clicking on the pitch.”

Brosnan is the only Irish player on the Everton women’s team following the departure of close friend Heather Payne to Leicester City. While Séamus Coleman, Jake O’Brien and Mark Travers are on the men’s side, Brosnan now flies solo in Brian Sørensen’s charges.

Their move to Goodison Park and the recent club takeover have been big stories, as the Toffees target “consistency” after a mixed 2024/25 season in which they finished eighth.

“We’re ready to go,” says Brosnan. “It’s been a really exciting transfer window for us. With the new owners, to have that backing and the funding and to bring in players is always great.

“Working with Brian now for quite a few years, I think people have seen it, he has a very specific style and expectation. It’s really exciting, and it’s been something that’s challenged me, but also allowed me to grow probably the most I have in my career, because of the demands he has of everyone to be able to play on the ball and how we want to be in possession.”

She speaks glowingly of goalkeeping coach Ian McColgan — “a great mentor, coach and friend” — and fellow shot-stopper Emily Ramsey.

“I think we’ve really created an environment that we’re able to push each other. We work off each other. I can learn a lot from her, and I hope she feels the same way that she’s able to learn from me. It’s a really great group.”

The Everton women's team will play their home games at Goodison Park. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The hope is now that Goodison Park can be a happy hunting ground. While the men’s team bid farewell to The Grand Old Lady in May as they moved to Hill Dickinson Stadium — at Bramley-Moore Dock, close to where Brosnan lives — the women’s side will play there, having previously called Walton Hall Park home.

“There’s a real buzz around it at the club. For the team, obviously, we know how exciting it is and how historic Goodison is, and all the memories that the men’s team have made there over the years.

“We have a few as well, but it’ll be nice to make it our home and to kind of have our own story there that we’re just starting to write this season.”

It begins across enemy lines at Anfield tomorrow, the campaign opening with an earlier-than-usual Merseyside derby. Everton won both in the league last season.

“I know how important these games are and how much they mean to the club and to the city and obviously to all of us on the team,” Brosnan says.

“It’s really exciting to kick off the season with such a big game. We know every time we play Liverpool, they have great quality, great players, and they bring their best, just as we do.”

One of whom is Ireland team-mate and friend, Leanne Kiernan. “It’ll be great to see her! It’s always fun to play Irish team-mates in the league and see how well they’re doing.”

10 could feature in the WSL this season, with many more set for action in the second tier. Brosnan sees the heavy Irish presence as “really exciting, and really important for our development as a national team”.

“We have ambitions to be at a certain level, so to have players playing at a top level in England, and be playing in the WSL and WSL2 is great because they’re improving every day and every week, and bring their best selves in when we come into camp, which is obviously a great thing for us,” she adds.

Brosnan after Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2025. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Everton is front and centre right now, but international football will move back into full view next month.

Ireland face Belgium in a two-legged Nations League promotion/relegation play-off, with the 2027 World Cup qualifying draw also pencilled in before the year’s end. Brosnan won her 50th cap in June, and captained the Girls In Green to friendly defeats to USA.

It was a special way to end last season, before spending time with family and friends back in the States and sheltering from Euro 2025. Time now to take that disappointment and drive on.

“The frustration and the disappointment is still there of not being at the Euros,” Brosnan concludes. “Watching it was hard, but I think seeing it and knowing that’s where we want to be, that just continues to drive me and everyone in the squad on.

“We know these games coming up against Belgium are so important in the steps that we need to take as a squad to be where we want to be, obviously looking forward to World Cup qualification.

“I’m very proud of the journey that I’m on, and that we’re on as a squad as well.”