10 Irish players set for new WSL season as Chelsea chase seven in a row

THE WOMEN’S SUPER League [WSL] returns with a bang this weekend.

The 2024/25 season opens with a blockbuster game on Friday night, with six in a row champions Chelsea welcoming Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

On Saturday, Champions League holders Arsenal host promoted London City Lionesses at the Emirates, and a Merseyside derby at Anfield is among four fixtures down for decision on Sunday.

There are 10 Irish players set for action, a decrease on recent seasons. Arsenal’s Katie McCabe is the most recognisable face, while they are spread across eight of the 12 teams.

Two others are on the books of WSL clubs, but on loan in the Championship, recently renamed WSL2: Jessie Stapleton and Jess Ziu. They bring the number of Irish players in WSL2 to 18, following a busy summer of transfer activity.

While the second tier has been a happy hunting ground for Irish players of late, the WSL has proved more of a challenge. McCabe, Courtney Brosnan and Anna Patten are arguably the most established names, while others have struggled for game time and been hampered by injury.

Of the 16 Irish internationals on the books of top-flight clubs last season, just 11 featured, and not all regularly. 13 players from these shores were registered for both of the previous two campaigns.

After a summer in which England’s Lionesses won back to back European Championships, all eyes will be on all-conquering Chelsea starting out.

The Blues are chasing seventh heaven, having lifted every title since Arsenal last reigned supreme in 2018/19. Sonia Bompastor is set for her second season at the helm of a stacked squad, due to welcome Sam Kerr back from injury after 19 months out.

Chelsea celebrating WSL success last season. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have generally completed the top four, and are widely expected to be Chelsea’s main title rivals.

European champions Arsenal will be targetting domestic honours in Renée Slegers first full season at the helm, with €1.1m world record signing Olivia Smith their marquee arrival of the summer.

Under new manager Andrée Jeglertz, City will be looking to challenge after some subpar seasons, while United are aiming for new heights as they compete in the Champions League for the first time.

Liverpool (Gareth Taylor), Tottenham Hotspur (Martin Ho) and Leicester City (Rick Passmoor, interim) are other sides with new head coaches, the Foxes having sacked Amandine Miquel 11 days before their league opener.

There’s uncertainty there for Leicester’s Irish duo Heather Payne and Katie Keane, with City and West Ham the only other WSL clubs with more than one Irish player on their books.

While other newcomers have suffered swift relegation, London City Lionesses will be looking to make an immediate impact after making some interesting signings amid Michele Kang’s big money project.

An exciting season also lies ahead in WSL2. There are more promotion places on offer owning to the WSL expansion: the top two go up automatically, while the third-placed club will face a play-off against the WSL’s bottom team.

Crystal Palace will be targetting an immediate return to the top flight, while Birmingham City aim high after just missing out on promotion last season. Newcastle United have recruited well as they invest in their women’s programme, while Sunderland has the most Irish players in four.

Here, The 42 looks at all of the Irish players set for the WSL/WSL2 seasons.

(Ruesha Littlejohn and Megan Campbell remain free agents.)

**********

Irish players in WSL

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

29 | Defender

Needs little introduction. Ireland captain set for 10th season at Arsenal. Key player for the Gunners, instrumental in Champions League success, but facing fresh competition at left-back from new signing Taylor Hinds.

Anna Patten (Aston Villa)

26 | Defender

A mainstay in the heart of the Aston Villa defence, signed a new contract until June 2028 this summer. Centre-back closing in on 100 Villa appearances and has scored five goals.

Anna Patten (4). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion)

29 | Defender

Advertisement

Another of Ireland’s centre-half recruits, signed for Brighton last January and had to bide her time before finishing the season strongly. Fit again after minor injury setback.

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

29 | Goalkeeper

One of the best ‘keepers in the WSL, Ireland’s number one is set for her fifth season at Everton — and seventh in the league after an earlier spell at West Ham. Pivotal for the Toffees.

Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)

26 | Forward

Lively attacker fit and available ahead of fifth campaign at Liverpool. Recently signed a contract extension, will be targetting a clear run — and more goals — after a torrid time with injuries.

Megan Walsh (West Ham)

30 | Goalkeeper

Also penned fresh terms this summer, but Poland’s Kinga Szemik has been the Hammers’ first choice. Didn’t clock any WSL minutes last season, and absent from recent Ireland squads.

Tara O’Hanlon (Manchester City)

20 | Defender

One of the most exciting young talents in Irish women’s football, but has endured a nightmare run of injuries. Hasn’t made a competitive appearance for City since joining in January 2024.

Eve O’Carroll (Manchester City)

18 | Midfielder

Another bright young talent, the Ireland U19 international made her WSL debut last December. Injury disrupted her rise, will be looking for more opportunities in a star-studded squad.

Heather Payne (Leicester City)

25 | Defender

Versatile player set for new challenge at Leicester after two seasons at Everton. Hard-working and athletic, her running game will boost the Foxes.

Heather Payne. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Katie Keane (Leicester City)

19 | Goalkeeper

Ireland underage ‘keeper signed from Shamrock Rovers this summer. Will develop alongside Germany’s Janina Leitzig and Olivia Clark of Wales as she adjusts to full-time, professional football.

**********

WSL2

Lily Agg (Birmingham City)

31 | Midfielder

Birmingham player since 2023, out since January with ACL injury.

Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

31 | Forward

Set for fifth season of second spell at Blues.

Jess Ziu (Bristol City – on loan from West Ham)

23 | Midfielder

On season-long loan as she returns from second ACL injury.

Lia O’Leary (Bristol City)

19 | Forward

Set for first full season after signing from Shamrock Rovers in January.

Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

28 | Goalkeeper

First-choice shot-stopper, having joined the Addicks in 2023.

Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace)

28 | Defender

Back in WSL2 and set for third season at the Eagles.

Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace)

20 | Forward

Joined in 2023, will be eyeing more game time.

Abbie Larkin (centre) and her Palace teammates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tyler Toland (Durham)

24 | Midfielder

Arrived at Durham this summer after two seasons at Blackburn Rovers.

Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United)

29 | Defender

Signed from Manchester United this summer, new challenge awaits in WSL2.

Emily Murphy (Newcastle United)

22 | Forward

Gearing up for first full season with Newcastle, having joined in January.

Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest - on loan from West Ham)

20 | Defender

Will develop further on third WSL2 loan after stints at Reading and Sunderland.

Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest)

30 | Defender

Signed for WSL2 newcomers after three years at Bristol City.

Joy Ralph (Sheffield United)

19 | Forward

Set for first taste of full-time professional football after joining from Shamrock Rovers.

Joy Ralph. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Kiera Sena (Southampton)

18 | Defender

Same applies, having signed from Cork City this summer.

Grace Moloney (Sunderland)

32 | Goalkeeper

Joined the Saints this summer after departing London City Lionesses in January.

Jamie Finn (Sunderland)

27 | Midfielder

Made move from Birmingham City, returning from ACL injury.

Marissa Sheva (Sunderland)

28 | Midfielder

Set for first full season after signing from NWSL in January.

Izzy Atkinson (Sunderland)

24 | Defender

Relishing fresh start after arriving from Crystal Palace.