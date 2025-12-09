Craig Casey signs new Munster contract

CRAIG CASEY HAS signed a new two-year contract to keep him at Munster until at least 2028.

The 24-cap Ireland international has made 104 appearances for the province since his debut against Connacht in 2019, scoring 22 tries.

The 26-year-old captained Ireland during the 2025 summer tour amid victories over Georgia and Portugal, while he was also Munster skipper for the first time earlier this season in the URC Round 1 match against Scarlets.

The 2021 Munster Young Player of the Year enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 season, helping his province win the URC title as well as being part of Ireland’s Grand Slam triumph, in addition to the 2023 World Cup and the Six Nations triumph in 2024.

The Shannon native was a try-scorer in the Champions Cup knock-out win away to La Rochelle last season and made his 100th appearance for Munster in the victory over Benetton at Virgin Media Park in May 2025.