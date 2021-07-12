Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 12 July 2021
Advertisement

GAA president hopeful of crowds of 36,000 at All-Ireland semi-finals

Larry McCarthy is also optimistic of an even bigger crowd being permitted to attend the All-Ireland finals.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 12 Jul 2021, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,132 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5492825
File photo of GAA president Larry McCarthy.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
File photo of GAA president Larry McCarthy.
File photo of GAA president Larry McCarthy.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

The capacity limit at Croke Park has been raised to 18,000 for this weekend’s Leinster hurling final, which will be the nation’s highest sporting attendance since the outbreak of the pandemic. 

And the GAA hope that the permitted attendance at Croke Park will be twice that by the time the All-Ireland semi-finals come around, which are pencilled in for 7-8 August in hurling and 14-15 August in football.

“We’ve made very good progress in terms of the inter-county attendances over the last couple of weeks, thanks to the Minister for Sport Jack Chambers. We’re now looking at 18,000 in Croke Park next weekend,” Larry McCarthy told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

“Hopefully, we’ll ratchet that up maybe to twice that by the All-Ireland semi-finals. I’m being hopeful here. Maybe we might even see more crowds at an All-Ireland finals.

“But it all depends on our ability to stick to the public health guidelines. And it all depends on the variant as well obviously. We will continue to be extremely careful. The clubs and the county boards have done a phenomenal job in terms of managing this. Hopefully, we will see larger crowds and, as I said to the Minister last week, the more the merrier.

“We don’t know what’s coming down the track. I have a lot of concerns about the various variants and our ability to cope with it. But we’re on the right track. We’re seeing participation, we’re seeing kids come back into camps. We’re seeing club games going on up and down the country.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to keep on the right track through the autumn because we need county championships to be run effectively so that our county boards can generate some income so we can begin to fund our teams again for the next season – 2022.”

McCarthy was speaking in the aftermath of the hurling qualifier draw, which paired Clare with Wexford.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Copy of this week membership in line

Become a member of The42 or learn more here>

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie