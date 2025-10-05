The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Grealish scores late winner as Palace miss chance to go above Liverpool
JACK GREALISH SCORED a stoppage-time winner as Everton overcame Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League today.
Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest’s winless run under Ange Postecoglou continued, as they were beaten 2-0 at Newcastle. Meanwhile, Wolves drew 1-1 with Brighton, and Aston Villa defeated Burnley 2-1.
English Premier League results on Sunday:
Aston Villa 2 (Malen 25, 63) Burnley 1 (Ugochukwu 78)
Everton 2 (Ndiaye 76-pen, Grealish 90+3) Crystal Palace 1 (Munoz 37)
Newcastle 2 (Guimaraes 58, Woltemade 84-pen) Nottingham Forest 0
Wolves 1 (Verbruggen 21-og) Brighton 1 (Van Hecke 86)
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Drama EPL Premier League Review Soccer Crystal Palace Everton