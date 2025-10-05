Grealish scores late winner as Palace miss chance to go above Liverpool

JACK GREALISH SCORED a stoppage-time winner as Everton overcame Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League today.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest’s winless run under Ange Postecoglou continued, as they were beaten 2-0 at Newcastle. Meanwhile, Wolves drew 1-1 with Brighton, and Aston Villa defeated Burnley 2-1.

English Premier League results on Sunday:

Aston Villa 2 (Malen 25, 63) Burnley 1 (Ugochukwu 78)

Everton 2 (Ndiaye 76-pen, Grealish 90+3) Crystal Palace 1 (Munoz 37)

Newcastle 2 (Guimaraes 58, Woltemade 84-pen) Nottingham Forest 0

Wolves 1 (Verbruggen 21-og) Brighton 1 (Van Hecke 86)

