Advertisement
More Stories
Everton's Jack Grealish (left) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeDrama

Grealish scores late winner as Palace miss chance to go above Liverpool

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest’s winless run under Ange Postecoglou continues.
4.01pm, 5 Oct 2025

JACK GREALISH SCORED a stoppage-time winner as Everton overcame Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League today.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest’s winless run under Ange Postecoglou continued, as they were beaten 2-0 at Newcastle. Meanwhile, Wolves drew 1-1 with Brighton, and Aston Villa defeated Burnley 2-1.

English Premier League results on Sunday:

Aston Villa 2 (Malen 25, 63) Burnley 1 (Ugochukwu 78)

Everton 2 (Ndiaye 76-pen, Grealish 90+3) Crystal Palace 1 (Munoz 37)

Newcastle 2 (Guimaraes 58, Woltemade 84-pen) Nottingham Forest 0

Wolves 1 (Verbruggen 21-og) Brighton 1 (Van Hecke 86)

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie