Early Con O'Callaghan goal helps Cuala to fourth Dublin title in five years - but leaves dual star injured

The 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland champions were four-point winners over St Brigid’s at Parnell Park.

By Paul Keane Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 6:51 PM
45 minutes ago 3,409 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4859732
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cuala 1-18
St Brigid’s 1-14

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

FOOTBALL SUPERSTAR CON O’Callaghan drilled an early goal before leaving the field injured as powerhouse outfit Cuala surged to their seventh Dublin SHC club title success.

Dual star O’Callaghan left his man for dead and blasted home a terrific third-minute goal at Parnell Park but then collided with goalkeeper Alan Nolan.

The Footballer of the Year nominee received treatment for several minutes before limping off the field in a blood substitution that turned out to be a permanent switch.

It leaves O’Callaghan as a potential injury doubt for Cuala’s return to the AIB Leinster club championship in a fortnight when they play the Carlow representatives.

The 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winners were favourites to regain the provincial title even before this game though found it tough going for long spells.

The sides were level with just over 20 minutes to go as Brigid’s, managed by former Dublin senior selector Johnny McGuirk, chased a first-ever title.

The Blanchardstown outfit still only trailed by three points when Kevin Callaghan received a straight red card in the 54th minute following a clash with John Sheanon and got it back to a one-point game at one stage late on.

mark-schutte-with-mark-kavanagh Cuala's Mark Schutte with Mark Kavanagh of St Brigid's. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

But Cuala brought all their big game experience to bear during the finale, outscoring the underdogs by 0-4 to 0-1 in the run in with two of those points coming from free-taker David Treacy.

County man Treacy scored 12 points in total, all from frees, as Cuala consistently punished indiscipline in the Brigid’s defence.

Brigid’s finished the first-half with three points from sub Luke Purtill, Keith Mullally and free-taker Paul Winters to draw level at 0-7 to 1-4.

They were tied twice more before Cuala moved into a six point lead but a Mullally goal hauled Brigid’s back and they ultimately made the Dalkey man fight all the way for their fourth title in five seasons.

colm-cronin-lifts-the-cup Cuala's Colm Cronin lifts the cup. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cuala scorers: David Treacy 0-12 (0-12f), Con O’Callaghan 1-0, Sean Moran 0-2, Jake Malone, Darragh O’Connell (0-1f), Nicky Kenny and Colum Sheanon 0-1 each.

St Brigid’s scorers: Paul Winters 0-7 (0-7f), Keith Mullally 1-1, Johnny McGuirk 0-2, Cian O’Sullivan, Daire Plunkett, Luke Purtill and Eoghan Dunne (s/l) 0-1 each.

Cuala

1. Sean Brennan

7. Diarmaid O Floinn
3. Cian O’Callaghan
4. Simon Timlin

2. Oisin Gough
6. Paul Schutte
5. Sean Moran

13. Colum Sheanon
8. Sean Treacy

10. Jake Malone
15. Colm Cronin
12. Darragh O’Connell

9. David Treacy
11. Mark Schutte
14. Con O’Callaghan

Subs

22. Nicky Kenny for Con O’Callaghan (7-f/t)
19. John Sheanon for O Floinn (h/t)
20. Liam Murphy for Kenny (61)
18. Naoise Waldron for Malone (63)

St Brigid’s

1. Alan Nolan

7. Mark Kavanagh
5. Donnacha Ryan
2. Eoghan McKeigue

3. Andy Dunphy
6. Daire Plunkett
4. Jack O’Neill

8. Keith Mullally
10. Cathal Doyle

9. Ciaran Kellett
11. Eoghan Dunne
12. Paul Winters

14. Kevin Callaghan
15. Cian O’Sullivan
13. Johnny McGuirk

Subs

17. Luke Purtill for McKeigue (23)
18. James O’Connell for Kellett (44)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Naomh Fionnbarra).

