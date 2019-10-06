Schutte, Cronin and O'Callaghan grab 2-10 between them as Cuala dismiss St Vincent's

Cuala 3-21

St Vincent’s 1-16

Brendan Graham reports from Parnell Park

CUALA DISPATCHED ST Vincents with a ruthless and efficient performance on a scoreline of 3-21 to 1-16 and will play St Brigids in the Dublin SHC final.

Two goals in the opening three minutes set the early pace of this game with Brian Bolger finding the back of the net for St.Vincents after just 40 seconds.

Sean Treacy replied with another wave of the green flag just two minutes later. It was a goal that Dara de Poire will feel he should have done better with, as the ball trickled over the line to level the scoring at a goal apiece.

The goal settled Cuala down completely as they then began to very quickly up the gears and the scoreboard.

When Cuala are in the mood they are a frightening team to watch and the crowd were really getting value for their admission fee with some of the hurling from the men in red in the opening half.

From one to fifteen they were clinical in their play and in their execution of scores, with the impressive Nicky Kenny, Con O’Callaghan, Mark Schutte and Darragh O’Connell driving Cuala on in the first half in a period they found their scores so much easier than Vincents overall.

The story of Cuala’s first half was told perfectly as it drew to a close with such smart and efficient build-up play, and vision to find the man in the best position on display again.

Darragh O’Connell found David Treacy completely unmarked on the opposite side of the pitch. The composed Treacy turned inside and calmly fed the ball back into O’Callaghan who slotted over the bar to leave Cuala in front 2-13 to 1-6 at half time.

Vincent’s were going to need to really step up in the second half and quickly to get themselves back into the game and they did just that through the lively John Hetherton who scored three points without reply to get his side back to within seven points with 10 minutes gone in the second half.

Cuala’s overall play didn’t have the same intensity to it as the first half but it didn’t need to be as they had already built up a sizable lead for themselves leading by seven points with 20 minutes left to play.

Further points from Con O’Callaghan, Mark Schutte and a clinical goal from Colm Cronin topped up Cuala’s lead to 10 again as the clock ticked down.

O’Callaghan and Burke each had glorious chances in front of goal to convert for their respective sides but both were satisfied to knock over for a point with the Marino club’s need for the score far more urgent than Cuala’s.

Vincent’s to their credit never gave up and continued to drive forward in search of more scores but it was only points that ever seemed likely any time they attacked and it was goals they needed.

Cuala’s relentless efficiency in front of goal and fantastic team performance sees them deservedly advance to the Dublin SHC final where they will meet today’s other victors, St Brigid’s.

St Brigid’s survived a late fightback to run out 2-17 to 1-13 winners against Craobh Chiarain. Cian O’Sullivan and Paul Winters bagged goals inside the opening quarter to set Brigid’s on their way.

Scorers for Cuala: Mark Schutte (1-3), Colm Cronin (1-2), Con O’Callaghan (0-5), Nicky Kenny (0-4), Darragh O’Connell (0-3), Sean Treacy(1-0), Colum Sheanon (0-2), Jake Malone (0-1), David Treacy (0-1, 1f)

Scorers for St Vincent’s: Conor Burke (0-5), John Hetherton (0-5, 4f), Mark Sweeney (0-3), Brian Bolger(1-0), Cian McBride (0-2), John Walsh (0-1)

Cuala

Sean Brennan

Oisin Gough

Cian O’Callaghan

John Sheanon

Sean Moran

Paul Schutte

Diarmaid O’Floinn

Sean Treacy

Darragh O’Connell

Jake Malone

Mark Schutte

Colum Sheanon

David Treacy

Con O’Callaghan

Colm Cronin

Subs:

Liam Murphy for Jake Malone (57)

Simon Timlin for Colum Sheanon (58)

Naoise Waldron for Con O’Callaghan (60)

St.Vincents

Dara de Paoire

Rory Pocock

Ciaran Harney

Ruairi Trainor

Tom Connolly

Mark O’Farrell

Ronan Fallon

Mark Sweeney

Rian McBride

Cian McBride

Conor Burke

John Walsh

Chris McCarry

John Hetherton

Brian Bolger

Subs:

Neal Billings for Ruari Trainor (42)

Stephen McCarry for Brian Bolger (57)

