Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Cullen maintains focus on the 'here and now' as prospect of postponements loom

The Pro14 champions meet last year’s runners-up tomorrow and Cullen is not looking far beyond that.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 1:53 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE OLD ‘CONTROL the controllables’ line was rarely as applicable as it has been this week for rugby teams across Europe and beyond.

The Coronavirus outbreak in Italy has prompted Pro14 and Six Nations cancellations, but while he is ready to accept any further contingency plans handed down, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen points out that such plans remain at the theoretical stage.

“It all creates uncertainty and that uncertainty leads to questions I don’t have the answers to,”said the Leinster boss.

The eastern province host Glasgow Warriors in the RDS tomorrow (kick-off 19.35), a repeat of the 2019 final, and then face a two-week break before shipping out to South Africa when the Pro14 resumes.

“We’ll go with whatever the authorities tell us to do. The South African trip is in the distance, so we can only concentrate on the here and now.

“We take a break after this week and we leave for South Africa the day Ireland are due to play France (14 March) so that is in situ at the moment. There is a bigger-picture distraction piece, but we’ve no control over it.

“If something happens, I’m sure we’ll find a date from somewhere.”

