Curtis rules out January transfer after adding to his goal tally in FA Cup win

The Ireland winger helped Portsmouth to knock out Championship side Barnsley on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Monday 27 Jan 2020, 11:09 AM
Ronan Curtis in possession for Ireland during last September's friendly against Bulgaria.
Image: Niall Carson
Ronan Curtis in possession for Ireland during last September's friendly against Bulgaria.
Image: Niall Carson

RONAN CURTIS HAS dismissed the possibility of a January departure from Portsmouth, insisting that he has no intention of joining a new club prior to Friday night’s transfer deadline.

Curtis has been in superb form for his club recently, which saw him win the PFA League One Player of the Month award in both November and December.

The Republic of Ireland winger took his tally of goals for the season to 12 on Saturday when Pompey booked their place in the last 16 of the FA Cup with a 4-2 win over Championship side Barnsley.

Curtis has attracted attention from elsewhere, with Blackburn Rovers reported to be very keen on the 23-year-old. However, he told the Portsmouth News that he’s staying put.

The comments from the Derry City star echoed those made last week by his manager Kenny Jackett, who expressed his reluctance to part company with one of his most valuable assets.

“There have been no talks yet of leaving, but I love this club to pieces and hopefully I’ll go up with this team,” said Curtis, whose goals have helped Portsmouth move up to eighth place as they bid for promotion to the Championship.

“I’m not really ready to leave yet. I will take it as it is. I don’t bother keeping my eye on the transfer window. I am here to play football, here to play games. I expect to be here after the transfer window, unless the manager gets rid of me! I’m happy to be here.”

His current contract at Portsmouth is due to expire at the end of the season, although the Fratton Park outfit do have the option of retaining Curtis for another year beyond that.

He has made 79 appearances for the club – as well as winning three senior international caps – since bidding farewell to the League of Ireland in the summer of 2018.

“There’s an option in the club’s favour, a year which they can take up,” Curtis added. “We haven’t spoken about that yet, so we’ll just take it day-by-day and step-by-step.

“I don’t really mind. I put it to one side and wait for the manager and board to speak to me about it. There’s a lot of games coming up and I’m just focusing on them.” 

