This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 22 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I would have looked at Alexis Sanchez a lot...up until recently'

Cork City’s exciting new signing Daire O’Connor chats to The42.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 22 Feb 2019, 7:00 AM
23 minutes ago 670 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4506588
Daire O'Connor, with Dundalk's Dane Massey during the President's Cup.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Daire O'Connor, with Dundalk's Dane Massey during the President's Cup.
Daire O'Connor, with Dundalk's Dane Massey during the President's Cup.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

EVERY TIME DAIRE O’Connor got on the ball for Cork City against St Pat’s last Friday night, he brought at least one man to his feet.

(The Cork fans, in fairness, were already standing). 

Each of O’Connor’s involvements led the on-looking Pat Dolan to stand up and turn around to the press box, proclaiming, ‘The Irish Messi’, done to reinforce the same point he made in his Irish Daily Star column earlier that day. 

“I saw that”, laughs O’Connor with The42. ”Listen, it’s a great compliment but I won’t let it go to my head. If I have one hundredth of the career Messi has, I’d be very happy.

“But if I see Pat again soon I’ll shake his hand and say thanks very much for that.”

O’Connor made his league debut for Cork in the opening night defeat at Richmond Park, and was their best player.

An electric winger, virtually all of Cork’s best attacks came through him, and only Brendan Clarke’s superb save from Gary Buckley’s header denied him an opening-night assist. 

“Ah man, I was right on the byline, I pulled it back for Buckley and I’d say if it was one or two inches [further to Clarke's left], it goes in.

“Anyone watching would argue we probably deserved a point, but they are the margins at the top level.”

This was O’Connor’s first taste of the top division. Having helped UCD gain promotion last year, the 21-year-old took the opportunity to join Cork in the off-season. 

O’Connor is a fluent Irish speaker, and having completed his undergraduate degree in Irish and Computing, he put a masters’ in Computer Science on hold when Cork swooped. 

“I’ve been waiting almost four years to make a Premier League appearance. It’s everything I expected it to be: big crowds, great atmosphere, flares…you don’t get any of that in the First Division!

“It is second nature to everyone else but it was my first experience of it.

“Look, the result didn’t go our way, but from a personal point of view it’s a dream come true to make the step up.

“The atmosphere, everything was brilliant.” 

O’Connor spent two-thirds of the game playing on the right-hand side, before moving centrally to play as a number 10 at the tip of John Caulfield’s midfield diamond. 

“People ask me my favourite position, but I always say an attacker. Vaguely enough!

“Whether I’m on the wing or playing as a number 10, I’ll still play my game: run at them and cause them some problems.

“I’m enjoying playing on the wing and getting to the byline, as we have some big men in the box. So if I can beat my man and get the ball in the box, that’s my job done.

“Maybe add a few goals, then I’ll be happy out.” 

While O’Connor may be flattered by Dolan’s ‘Irish Messi’ comparison, he has modelled himself on another South American, once a teammate of Messi’s at Barcelona. 

“To be honest I would have looked at Alexis Sanchez a lot…up until recently when it all went south.

But when he was at Arsenal, he was direct, jinking in and out of players and he had that end ball more often than not. So if I could anyway replicate Sanchez’ glory days at Arsenal, I’d be doing alright.”

Sitting behind Pat Dolan on Friday night was Mick McCarthy, and if the Irish boss was as impressed with O’Connor, he chose not to articulate so in the direction of The42.

“Listen, that’s the dream” replies O’Connor when talk turns to international football. “I’ve been wearing Irish jerseys since I was born; I’m a very Irish man, and given recent weeks, it’s important to put that out there! 

“I’ve represented Ireland at U19s but didn’t get a look in at U21s, unfortunately. But if I have a good year or two at Cork, who knows what can happen. 

“I suppose it is a long-term goal, yeah. But in the short-term I need to get into the team regularly and start scoring goals. People start noticing when you start scoring goals.”

Daire O'Connor receives his Player of the Tournament trophy O'Connor poses with his Player of the Tournament gong at last year's Collingwood Cup. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

 Getting among the goals is O’Connor’s next target, having quickly met his first.

“After Christmas, with all the players we were signing, my main goal was to make the squad.

“We had a panel of 25, and obviously I was coming from the first division, I wasn’t really well known and people probably thought I wouldn’t adapt, and I suppose I had my own doubts.

“I wasn’t really in the starting team in pre-season, but then out of the blue against Dundalk [in the President's Cup] I was told I was starting, and didn’t have much time to think about it.

“It was definitely a step up in pace but you get better playing with better players and against better players, so I took it in my stride.

“So if I can get a run of games and get a couple of goals, I’d be more than happy with myself. My first goal was just to make squads, so delighted.”

Games either side of the weekend at home to Waterford (tonight) and away to Sligo Rovers (Monday) give Cork a couple of quick-fire opportunities to atone for the Inchicore, and that they take both of them is O’Connor’s immediate priority. 

“We said it collectively.

“We’ll wipe [the defeat to Pat's], analyse it and learn from it, but we have two quick-fire games against Waterford and Sligo, and if we have six points on Monday evening the critics will turn away.

“Dundalk drew as well, so as for the league and the top three, four; nothing is decided yet for a long, long time.” 

O’Connor will likely get a first league start against Waterford tonight [KO 7.45pm], as Cork have a couple of injury issues: Gearóid Morrissey – who was forced from last Friday’s starting line-up with a hamstring injury – remains a doubt, and there is further uncertainty over the availability of Karl Sheppard, Shane Griffin, and Tadhg Ryan.

John Caulfield is expecting a “frantic, hectic” game against Waterford… although Cork might find some order at O’Connor’s dancing feet. 

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Mature Ireland U20s look to make it three from three in the Six Nations
    Mature Ireland U20s look to make it three from three in the Six Nations
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    ITALY
    'Rugby's always been my number one' - Dane looks to take chance in Italy
    'Rugby's always been my number one' - Dane looks to take chance in Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Lift for under-fire Sarri as his Chelsea side stroll into Europa League last 16
    Lift for under-fire Sarri as his Chelsea side stroll into Europa League last 16
    Arsenal recover first-leg deficit to ease past BATE Borisov
    10-man Celtic crash out of Europe against Valencia
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'
    LIVERPOOL
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Bayern boss says player faked cramps during Liverpool draw
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie