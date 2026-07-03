Dallas police get into altercation with Egyptian soccer team staff

MEMBERS OF THE Egyptian national soccer team’s support staff got into an altercation with police in Dallas ahead of their World Cup knockout game against Australia.

In a video posted on social media, Egyptian player Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan (known as Trézeguét) can be seen taking photos with supporters in a hotel.

There are members of the Egyptian support team nearby, including team director Ibrahim Hassan, who appears to try and separate a boy from the player.

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Police officers approach Hassan and one of them begins pushing him away from the player and fan.

The situation quickly escalates and the police officer begins shouting “Back off!”.

Another member of the support staff gets involved. He and Hassan trade pushes with the two police officers.

US Police sparked a confrontation with Egypt's national team as they posed with fans at their hotel in Dallas. The incident happened ahead of Egypt's Round of 16 match against Australia.



Footage shows Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan being forcefully pushed by a… pic.twitter.com/PKri2NaMxm — AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 3, 2026

Eventually, other members of the Egyptian team separate Hassan from the policemen while others try to calm one officer down.

The Dallas Police Department told The Journal it was aware of the video circulating on social media.

“This afternoon, the Dallas Police Department responded to the Westin at the request of hotel security regarding an individual without event credentials attempting to gain access,” the department said in a statement.

“The situation was resolved on scene, and DPD met with representatives of the team to address their concerns. The matter has since been resolved.”

Egypt’s last 16 game against Australia kicks off in Dallas Stadium at 7pm Irish time this evening.